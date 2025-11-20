18 UNDP country offices get biometric kiosks for retirees’ proof of life verification

The United Nations (UN) system retirees and beneficiaries in 18 countries will now be able to summit their proof of life documents for verification digitally using the Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) software.

This is the outcome of an internal collaboration between the United Nations Joint Staff Pensions Fund (UNJSPF) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), both UN entities.

Going by the partnership, DCE kiosks have been deployed in 12 African and six Asian UNDP country offices for a start, with more expected to be deployed in the future, according to an announcement.

The idea is to facilitate proof of life by former UN staff eligible for pensions and other benefits. The DCE, a secure biometrics and blockchain-based system, is an upgrade of a former system where proof of life used to be completed via a manual process, which often led to suspension of benefits due to delays or errors.

With the DCE, concerned individuals can easily get their identity and location verified digitally.

Per the terms of the deal, the UNDP will make available kiosks and tablets which shall be loaded with the DCE software, with which retirees and beneficiaries will enroll and then get themselves verified. Support teams will be available for any assistance.

The UNJSPF says the new method is “especially beneficial for retirees relying on After-Service Health Insurance (ASHI), as it minimizes the risk of temporary coverage loss.”

The collaboration, the partners say, falls with the framework of the UNDP’s “commitment to the Sustainable Development Goal of Good Health and Well-Being, ensuring uninterrupted access to pension and health benefits for former UN staff in fulfillment of the duty of care policy.

DCE showcased at Interpol’s AI in digital forensics event

Meanwhile, the UNJSPF announced that it was present at this year’s Interpol conference on AI in digital forensics, which took place from October 28-30.

It was an opportunity for the Fund to highlight its work in digital identity verification and proof-of-life technologies, it said. The body added that its Deputy-Chief Executive, Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio, explained the three major pillars on which its digital ID software is built, which include privacy by design, best practices in digital evidence collection and independent validation.

The blockchain-based digital ID verification system was also explained in detail in a UNJSPF white paper drafted recently in partnership with the United Nations International Computing Center (UNICC).

Article Topics

biometrics | blockchain | identity verification | kiosk | UNDP