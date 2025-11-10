FB pixel

Algeria approves draft legislation on digital ID, trust services

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
The Algerian government has approved a draft law which is aimed at regulating digital identity and trust services as the country’s digital transformation picks up pace.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired a recent council of ministers meeting during which the proposed text was scrutinized and approved, according to a government news release.

The new draft legislation will put in place a legal framework to oversee secure and trusted digital transactions among individuals and businesses in the North African country.

Among other things, the legislation will streamline online transactions, strengthen digital security and encourage digital trade, within the broader objectives of strengthening the country’s digital economy.

The legislation also spells out the terms and conditions for entities interested in providing trust services such as digital signatures, digital seals, time stamps, and web authentication, to mention these. The text also makes it possible for these digital services to get legal recognition, while the ID system to be introduced will be linked with the biometric ID card system currently in place. The new system will consolidate citizens’ biometric information and streamline identity verification.

Per the government, the new draft legislation is part of the process of Algeria’s public sector modernization, and is an update of a legislation on electronic signatures and related services which has been in place since 2015.

The draft legal text comes as Algeria has been making some digital transformation gains especially in the area of connectivity, with internet penetration at almost 80 percent, and mobile ownership at about 55 million mobile phones. A smartphone maker in the country integrated NEC’s facial recognition system in 2018 to facilitate access to some digital services like payments.

In May, the country launched its 2030 digital transformation strategy which outlines a comprehensive approach to modernizing public infrastructure, facilitating access to public services and enhancing the country’s overall development. Digital governance, digital society and the digital economy are among the main pillars of the strategy.

Meanwhile, in a technology related aspect, a draft law on the high way code which was also examined during the council of ministers meeting requires control officers to use technological devices enabling digital payment of fines, drug screening tests, and load weight control tools at security checkpoints across the country.

