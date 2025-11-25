FB pixel

Australia proposes digital project contract performance registry

Digital Transformation Agency aims for transparency
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Australia’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is looking for feedback on a proposal for a new federal register for underperforming contractors engaged in government digital projects.

The DTA has launched a public consultation with digital sellers and industry stakeholders on its proposed Digital Seller Underperformance Policy (DSUP), which is aimed at improving transparency and outcomes in government digital projects.

The policy targets a fair and consistent framework for managing serious underperformance in large and strategically significant government digital contracts, valued at AU$4 million (US$2.58 million) or more. Rather than penalizing suppliers, the DSUP seeks to encourage collaboration between buyers and sellers to resolve delivery challenges and achieve successful outcomes.

“Engaging with industry is essential to shaping a policy that is fair, practical and delivers better outcomes,” said Chris Fechner, CEO of the DTA. He added that insights from the consultation will help refine the policy’s scope and reinforce a competitive, transparent marketplace for digital sellers of all sizes.

Under the proposal, serious underperformance would be reported and assessed by the DTA, with sellers given the right to respond before any information is shared across government.

Confirmed cases would be recorded in a secure register accessible only to authorised government buyers.

The register is not public and does not prevent sellers from winning future contracts, but it will provide buyers with additional information to support procurement decisions. In essence, the DSUP seeks to improve transparency and accountability in government digital contracting, while protecting seller privacy and ensuring that buyers and sellers work together to resolve challenges.

Fechner stressed that the DSUP is not intended as an exclusion mechanism, but as a tool to strengthen transparency and ensure consistent information-sharing across agencies. Buyers will remain responsible for assessing supplier suitability on a case-by-case basis.

The consultation is open until 21 December 2025 at 4pm AEDT, with feedback sought on the clarity of criteria, fairness of the process, and whether the policy should be extended to other types of contracts beyond digital. Following the consultation, the DTA will publish a summary of feedback and finalize the policy, which is expected to take effect in early 2026.

