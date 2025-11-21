FB pixel

EU police can store biometrics with no time limit if processing rules followed

Court of Justice rules no national max needed for convict, suspect data retention
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement
EU police can store biometrics with no time limit if processing rules followed
 

Law enforcement agencies can store biometric and genetic data from convicts and suspects in accordance with national and European laws, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) has ruled. In addition, national law does not need to provide for a maximum period of storage “if it sets appropriate time limits for a review of the need to store those data,” the judgement notes.

The court case first started in the Czech Republic where a person identified only as JH objected to the identification procedure deployed by the local police. JH was questioned by the Czech police in 2016, during which officers took the suspect’s fingerprint and a genetic sample.

Despite being convicted by the court in Prague for several offenses, including misconduct in public office, JH filed a lawsuit in 2017 alleging that the police identification procedure constituted an “unlawful interference with his fundamental right to respect for private life.”

The suit escalated to the EU Court of Justice, which ruled in favor of the police on Thursday.

The court case was based on Directive 2016/680 of the European Union law, which states that processing the personal data of natural persons must respect fundamental rights and freedoms.

The judgment clarifies that the Directive does not preclude national legislation that permits the collection of biometric and genetic data of people accused or suspected of committing criminal offences. The law also permits the existence of national legislation under which the police assess the need for continued storage of biometric and genetic data.

The EU Court of Justice also added that convicts or suspects must have guaranteed rights and that “controllers must be required to comply with all of the principles and the specific requirements applicable to the processing of sensitive personal data.”

The decision was reached by the Fifth Chamber of the Court.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Aylo continues to argue site-level age verification is ineffective

Aylo, the Canadian company that owns Pornhub and its related network of adult content sites, is not going down without…

 

Draft Trump executive order signals new battle ahead over state AI powers

As Biometric Update has reported would likely happen at some point, the Trump administration has prepared a sweeping new “Deliberative…

 

EU establishing legal foundation for digital travel app and credentials

The European Union is laying down the legal groundwork for a digital travel app and digital travel credentials (DTCs) that…

 

Scotland plans app for public service access, age verification with digital ID

Scotland is rolling out its vision for national digital identity, which will be used with an app for access to…

 

European Business Wallet positioned for fast uptake

This week, the European Commission unveiled the Digital Omnibus package designed to simplify the continent’s digital regulatory framework. One part…

 

Miami International Airport sees largest deployment of SITA-backed EPP screening

One of the busiest airports in the U.S. has introduced Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) system,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events