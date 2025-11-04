iProov certified for biometric deepfake protection with Ingenium IAD test

iProov’s biometric injection attack detection technology has passed an evaluation by Ingenium Biometrics to the Level 2 (High) standard set out in Europe’s CEN TS 18099.

Ingenium carried out independent testing of iProov’s Dynamic Liveness technology, which uses patented Flashmark signals to confirm a user’s real-time presence. The European standard is the only one established for defending against deepfakes and synthetic media, and will be used as the starter document for a global ISO/IEC standard.

Testing was quietly completed by Ingenium in September, according to the announcement.

The certification makes it the first, and currently only, vendor to receive independent confirmation that its technology meets the biometric verification requirements as set out in the new NIST Special Publication 800-63-4 Digital Identity Guidelines, according to the company announcement.

The NIST SP 800-63-4 guidelines, developed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, set rigorous requirements for digital identity systems used by federal agencies. The injection attack detection requirement is built into Section 3.14 of NIST SP 800-63A-4.

“iProov is the only vendor proven to deliver the highest level of protection against the full spectrum of real-world threats,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO. “This matters because biometric verification is becoming the root of trust for authenticity in the AI world, and Gen-AI based attacks are now too sophisticated for legacy systems to stop them.”

The latest NIST update strengthens biometric verification protocols and mandates phishing-resistant authentication for high-assurance use cases (AAL3). The U.S.-based NIST standards are widely adopted by governments and enterprises worldwide. Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide details key concepts and commercial options for this sector.

iProov was also the first face biometrics and liveness detection provider certified for the FIDO Alliance’s Face Verification program, for which Ingenium was one of the initial test labs. The company’s platform aligns with eIDAS 2 Level of Assurance High (IAL3/AAL3), SOC 2 Type II and CSA STAR Level 2 for cybersecurity, WCAG 2.2 Level AA for accessibility, and EU GDPR compliance as a Qualified Trust Service Provider.

“ID.me protects access to some of the nation’s most critical services through trusted, high-assurance digital identity,” says Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me. “iProov is a trusted partner in this mission, delivering scalable trust, meeting rigorous NIST standards, and staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated AI-driven threats.”

Bud added, “With the iProov Security Operations Center delivering continuous threat monitoring, our customers gain protection that goes far beyond traditional software and is purpose-built for today’s risk environment.”

