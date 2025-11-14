Rapid expansion of DHS’s citizenship database raises new election concerns

Over the past month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has quietly transformed the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program into a central node of a rapidly expanding national citizenship verification infrastructure, one that now reaches deeply into state voter rolls, Social Security files, state driver’s license databases, and local election offices.

What began as an immigration benefits eligibility tool has become a sweeping, high-volume identity screening system with direct implications for voting rights, federal-state data sharing, and the stability of the country’s electoral machinery.

The shift has unfolded through a cluster of administrative disclosures, litigation filings, state-level actions, and new DHS documentation that, taken together, reveal a profound change in scope and intent.

The most significant development was on October 31, when DHS and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a new Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) updating the SAVE system’s authorities. The revised document acknowledges for the first time that SAVE now stores and processes records not just for non-citizens, but for U.S. citizens as well.

State and local agencies may upload voter registration databases, drivers’ license information, and other personally identifiable information for status verification, and DHS may share those uploaded records with other components across the department for law enforcement, immigration, intelligence, and homeland security purposes.

The PIA also confirms new, deeper integration with the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) databases, including citizenship fields and the Death Master File, allowing SAVE to match individuals through the last four digits of their Social Security numbers or full Social Security Numbers (SSN) depending on what an agency submits.

While DHS frames these changes as technical improvements, the fact is SAVE now sits at the center of a fast-growing identity verification pipeline fueling state run voter eligibility checks.

The PIA’s publication coincided with reporting that DHS had requested driver’s license data from Texas to improve citizenship checks. Meanwhile, a newly posted System of Records Notice (SORN) makes clear that SAVE may be used by state election officials to run bulk queries of entire voter rolls. In Texas and Tennessee, officials have already taken that step.

Documents cited in litigation show both states uploaded their full voter registration lists to SAVE for mass verification, treating the system as a national citizenship clearinghouse rather than the narrow immigration eligibility tool it historically was.

Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry, a Republican, announced in September her office found 390 alleged non-citizen registered voters in the state, with 79 having voted in at least one election over the past several decades.

The 390 alleged non-citizen voters represent approximately 0.01% of the state’s 2.9 million registered voters. Landry has conceded that these people could have also been flagged due to errors or bad information.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has referred dozens of individuals flagged through SAVE to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for potential illegal voting investigations.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against DHS over its refusal to release key records about how SAVE is being used to vet voters.

The complaint, which lays out what has been learned through incomplete disclosures and state-level admissions, describes a system that was redesigned this year to ingest Social Security data on tens of millions of citizens, including those who have never interacted with DHS in any immigration context.

The CREW lawsuits highlighted that SSA citizenship fields are often outdated, particularly for people who later naturalize and for those born before 1978, and that SSA has no systematic mechanism to keep status current.

Using USCIS’s own SAVE Agency Search Tool, the complaint says that as of Oct. 8, 20 states and 45 subdivisions were registered with SAVE specifically for voter registration and voter list maintenance purposes.

Because SSA’s citizenship data is known to be incomplete, particularly for naturalized citizens and those born before the agency modernized its records, the lawsuit warns that SAVE is mixing outdated, partial, or inaccurate SSA fields with state voter rolls that are themselves prone to errors.

The complaint also notes that starting in May, DHS activated new functionality allowing agencies to initiate verification cases using Social Security numbers, enabling batch uploads that effectively shift from one-to-one verification to population-level screening.

The lawsuit cites earlier federal court cases that documented misidentification of eligible voters based on SAVE queries but argues that the risk has intensified under the new architecture. CREW cited Arcia v. Sec’y of Florida in which voters were misidentified as non-citizens based on SAVE-related matching, underscoring that the system can and has produced false “non-citizen” flags in the voter context.

According to CREW, the Trump administration has encouraged states to enter new agreements with DHS to expand their use of SAVE for voter registration checks and list maintenance operations, despite the program’s historical limitations and known data-quality problems.

The FOIA request at the center of the lawsuit seeks memoranda of agreement, guidance, technical documentation, and oversight materials showing the scope and limits of these expanded partnerships.

DHS has not yet released those records, leaving substantial gaps in public understanding about what data states are sending to the federal government, how it is being stored, and how widely it may be used.

Those concerns also are at the center of ongoing litigation brought by the League of Women Voters and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, which is challenging the voter screening database that relies heavily on SAVE.

In a late October hearing, Department of Justice attorneys acknowledged that DHS was releasing the long-delayed System of Records Notice to bring the expanded program into compliance with the Privacy Act. Plaintiffs, however, introduced evidence that state officials were using SAVE to purge voters and make criminal referrals.

The filings describe how Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson used SAVE to run the entire voter list – more than eighteen-million records – and identified thousands of “potential non-citizens,” many of whom are now the subject of state-level investigations.

Texas officials said in late October that a SAVE screening of the state’s voter registration list had flagged 2,724 individuals as potential non-citizens. The voters were given 30 days to provide proof of citizenship, or they will be removed from the rolls. Even so, the total represents only about 0.01 percent of all registered voters in the state.

In court, the League of Women Voters and Electronic Privacy Information Center highlighted evidence from a Texas county suggesting that roughly one-quarter of individuals flagged as potential non-citizens through SAVE were actually U.S. citizens, an early but troubling indication of the system’s false-positive rate.

USCIS has simultaneously used public announcements to frame SAVE’s expansion as an efficiency and election integrity upgrade. A November press release highlighted improvements to database response times and emphasized SAVE’s ability to strengthen the “integrity” of the immigration system while assisting election officials.

But the agency’s own data shows that additional verification steps can take more than a week, raising questions about how states handle inconsistent or delayed responses during a period of active voter roll maintenance.

The combination of high-volume bulk queries from states and SAVE’s multi-stage verification process creates new operational risks, particularly when states move quickly to act on initial results before those additional verification steps are complete.

Together, these developments mark a decisive transformation in SAVE’s function. The program is no longer a specialized tool for confirming the immigration eligibility of benefit applicants.

It has evolved into a federally operated identity-verification pipeline that now processes citizen data, incorporates SSA records, ingests state voter rolls, and provides information that is already being used to remove individuals from voting lists and trigger criminal investigations.

That transformation has occurred with limited public oversight. The FOIA lawsuit underscores the opacity surrounding the legal agreements and policy memoranda governing this expansion.

The past month has made clear that SAVE is rapidly becoming the backbone of a national citizenship verification system, one that now touches elections, law enforcement, and state-level data infrastructure.

Federal judges have begun scrutinizing the program’s authority and accuracy, civil-rights groups are warning of misidentification and disenfranchisement, and DHS is attempting to finalize long overdue privacy documentation even as state officials race ahead with voter-roll screenings.

What remains absent is a transparent, publicly vetted framework clarifying the limits of SAVE’s new reach, the safeguards protecting citizens incorrectly flagged as non-citizens, and the oversight mechanisms that constrain how this newly expanded federal identity database may be used in the months ahead.

civil registration | DHS | identity management | identity verification | immigration | Social Security Administration (SSA) | U.S. Government | United States | USCIS | voter registration