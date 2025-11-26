Tony Blair Institute, UNDP to support Zambia’s digital inclusion, development

The government of Zambia will get joint support from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the implementation of its digital transformation and economic development agenda.

Both entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize their collaboration in this regard recently, the UNDP announced. The country representatives of both partners signed on behalf of their respective institutions.

Already, Zambia has benefited expert advice from the UNDP and other forms of assistance from international partners in the building of its digital public infrastructure (DPI), with funding of more than $100 million from the World Bank. The country also recently concluded an MoU with Ethiopia to collaborate on DPI.

It is believed that this new TBI-UNDP partnership will help the country gain traction and reach new milestones.

According to the MoU, the TBI and UNDP will help Zambia particularly to enhance digital transformation and digital inclusion with the goal of improving public sector performance, expanding connectivity, and empowering rural communities with digital tools and skills.

They will equally focus on areas like innovation and public sector capacity development, investment promotion that ties with SDGs, strengthening the health system, and supporting climate-resilience, agriculture and rural development.

UNDP Resident Representative in Zambia, Dr James Wakiaga, said the support is pertinent for the country especially “at a critical moment, with bold aspirations for digital governance, green growth, and inclusive human development.”

“This partnership with TBI allows us to accelerate these ambitions by bringing together our combined strengths in policy support, innovation, and implementation. Together, we are building systems, skills, and opportunities that will empower communities, especially young people and women, to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” he noted.

In her own remarks, TBI Country Director, Maria Mkandawire, said with their support, Zambia’s government can be sure of successfully delivering the next wave of transformation.

“Our collaboration with UNDP is grounded in a shared belief that Zambia can be a leader in digital governance, agricultural innovation, and sustainable development. This MoU sets the stage for a future where government systems work better, investments flow more effectively, and public services reach every citizen, no matter where they live,” she stated.

TBI and UNDP say their joint expertise will open up new horizons for economic growth and development, as well as social transformation for Zambia.

The Tony Blair Institute, like the UNDP, has been supporting digital public infrastructure projects around the world, and believes digital ID systems must be flexible enough and reachable to everyone in society.

Article Topics

digital inclusion | digital public infrastructure | Tony Blair Institute | UNDP | Zambia