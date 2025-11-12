UK completes passport-free border trial with biometric e-gates

The UK has started testing a “contactless” border control system that allows British travelers to enter the country without showing their passports. The system relies on biometric e-gates, which match faces of British passport holders with government databases using facial recognition to confirm their identity.

The trial was held at Manchester Airport in October for three weeks. Phil Douglas, director-general of Border Force, said the technology had “considerably reduced” processing times.

The testing used existing e-gates, which normally require passengers to insert their passports into a reader before having their photo captured. If everything checks out, the gate opens automatically. Travelers who are not recognized or need additional questioning are directed to a Border Force officer.

More than 270 e-gates currently operate at British airports and ports and the UK government is planning to expand their use following trials, The Times reports.

“We’ve got a new contract for gates and we’re going to be expanding them even further,” says Douglas. “It’s our intention that almost everybody will go through an e-gate of one description or another.”

The Manchester trial is part of a wider plan to streamline the UK’s border crossings. The Border Force first announced plans for contactless borders last year, describing its goal of creating an “intelligent border” that would improve the crossing experience while keeping security standards. The system is modeled on facial biometric systems used in Dubai and Australia.

“The border has really changed over the last few years and that work is picking up pace,” says Douglas. “Public expectations have changed and technology has changed. We now have AI facial recognition, the use of biometric identifiers in parallel with the more traditional forms of identification like visas and passports.”

The biometric e-gates are expected to work with the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) scheme. Meanwhile, the UK government is continuing the phased implementation of the border registration scheme as well as electronic visas, known as eVisas.

UK continues reforming borders with eVisas and ETA

After opening the ETA applications for Qatari nationals in October 2023, the system was expanded for all remaining non-visa nationals, except EU citizens. From March 2025, European nationals are also required to go through the ETA application process, according to guidance released by the Home Office this week.

Applicants must submit a national passport and a facial image to register for ETA.

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) is also implementing a digital immigration system, which will replace physical documents with an eVisa, a digital record of identity and immigration status.

The transition to eVisas officially started in July this year. Millions of people already hold the electronic document, designed to replace biometric residence cards (BRC), passport endorsements and vignette stickers in passports.

From early 2026, successful applicants applying to come to the UK on a visit visa and certain other visa routes will get an eVisa as well as a visa vignette sticker. Later in 2026, UKVI will stop issuing visa vignette stickers and will only issue eVisas.

