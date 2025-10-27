FB pixel

Face biometrics cameras from Cognitec arriving soon at Australian airports

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
There are 250 biometric cameras from Cognitec on their way to major international airports in Australia, where they will be used to capture facial images, perform image quality checks and complete traveler identity verification.

Under the deal with Home Affairs Australia, Cognitec’s FaceVACS-Entry will be deployed to track the entry and exit of foreign travelers flying to and from the country with face biometrics. The devices detect the person’s height and automatically adjust to capture a frontal pose photo, the company says in the announcement.

FaceVACS-Entry also incudes biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) capabilities.

Cognitec will supply integration software, mounting hardware, installation services and ongoing support and maintenance, in addition to the biometric devices themselves. The contract was awarded earlier this year, and appears related to a tender to equip 11 airports.

“Cognitec is proud to continue a successful relationship with the Department of Home Affairs, and to deliver our technology for quick collection of biometric photos and for accurate traveler verification at the Australian border primary lines,” says Terry Hartmann, Cognitec’s Vice President Asia Pacific. “This project contributes to the security and ongoing digitization of the Australian border, ensuring trusted traveler identities.”

Approximately 41 million international travelers enter and leave Australia each year, and Cognitec just updated the software associated with its FaceVACS system for better speed and accuracy with large databases.

Article Topics

 | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

