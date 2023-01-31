Cognitec upgrades biometric capture hardware with PAD and on-device facial recognition

A rendering of the FaceVACS-Entry device. Credit: Cognitec .

Germany-based firm Cognitec has upgraded its biometric FaceVACS-Entry photo capture device with presentation attack detection (PAD) capabilities and a feature to enable facial recognition between live faces and images from ID documents or databases.

According to a company announcement, the updated device can perform ISO/IEC 19794-5 full frontal format and ISO/IEC 39794-5 general-purpose face image compliance tests.

It is also capable of automatic or operator-triggered image acquisition and can perform either instant 1:1 biometric verification or identification against small on-device databases.

The device can automatically detect a face, adjust the camera’s position according to the individual’s height, perform dynamic lighting, capture images, and verify the person’s identity.

Regarding applications for FaceVACS-Entry, Cognitec mentions biometric eGates, desks, kiosks, free-standing pillars, and border control booths.

“The combined service of photo capture and person verification saves travelers lots of time at the border. They should complete all immigration procedures in just a few seconds,” comments Cognitec Managing Director Alfredo Herrera.

“This new product version unites all the proven features we have thus far developed for border control applications, equipping it perfectly for other identity management use cases.”

More generally, the executive says the device can be deployed in all applications requiring the acquisition of standards-compliant photos or comparing probe images against a live image or stored image data.

Cognitec confirmed it would showcase the FaceVACS-Entry photo capture device at the inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA) exhibition in March.

The upgraded solution comes almost a year after Cognitec was acquired by the Salto Group in March 2022. More recently, the company promoted Mikael Fagerlund to its vice president for sales and marketing in EMEA.

