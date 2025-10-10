Cognitec updates facial recognition toolset for speed, accuracy with large databases

The latest version of Cognitec’s face matching and facial estimation algorithms are integrated into its updated FaceVACS-DBScan ID software release, to make it faster at comparing images against large databases.

An announcement from the Dresen-headquartered company says the “superior matching performance” that its biometric face finding technology brings to the table for governments and other organizations is “most evident for images with extreme pose angles up to profile view.”

It has also built out its training database with a more diverse image set, to address ongoing concerns about bias.

FaceVACS-DBScan ID can be used to prevent ID fraud and detect clerical errors. The Canadian province of Quebec uses Cognitec facial recognition to detect duplicates in its automobile insurance registry, and Australian airports are using Cognitec to verify the identity of travellers.

Cognitec’s latest age estimation technology currently sits atop the NIST leaderboard of average ranking for the accuracy of age estimation and verification technologies.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | Cognitec | face biometrics | facial recognition