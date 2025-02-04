Kenya plans airports overhaul with biometrics for faster, secure operations

A plan to enhance operational efficiency at Kenya’s main airport – the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) – as well other airports across the country through the use of advanced technologies, including biometrics, has been unveiled.

The plan includes the drafting of an airports charter which details an overhaul of the country’s airports, and aligns with the government’s broader digital transformation ambitions. The charter also intends to significantly improve airport processes relating to customs and immigration checks, security, and customer care.

Local outlet Kenyans quotes Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, as explaining during a meeting of stakeholders that the new plan, beyond fortifying security and streamlining airport immigration checks, will go a long way in enhancing customer experience by reducing the amount of time needed to go through airport security checks.

The stakeholder meeting was an avenue to discuss issues around the plan and the imminent adoption of the airport charter.

“Most of you have gone to various countries, and in many of those countries, we do not like queuing. Why do you want people here in Kenya to queue for a long time?” Murkomen asked rhetorically, as quoted.

Another publication Techspace indicates that the novelties being planned include AI-based security systems, biometric gates for passenger scanning, as well as bodycams for customs and immigration officials as part of efforts to enhance trust and transparency in the transactions of these officers.

Per the outlet, many of the changes are expected to be launched in the next three months, but aspects like bodycams for customs and immigration officers will go live from July 1 at the JKIA. After that, a cutting-edge system for more secure luggage screening will be provided for in the next fiscal year.

JKIA advance security system project cancelled

While authorities are sharpening up the airports transformation plan, information has however emerged that a contract that had been awarded to enhance security at JKIA was cancelled in the last quarter of 2024.

A report by The Eastleigh Voice indicates that the project which was conceived under a Public Private Partnership arrangement for the implementation of an Integrated Border Management System was aborted in last October by President William Ruto.

Initially planned to be executed by India’s Adana Group, the project was to see the installation of a digital tracking system, biometric kiosks with facial recognition for passport scans, and other platforms that would have streamlined major operations at the country’s biggest airport.

Reports say there are no reasons given for the contract cancellation, but there had been concerns against the contract following allegations of bribery involving the company’s owner, Gautam Adani.

In 2019, the Japan-funded Comprehensive Community Stabilization in the Kenya Coast and Key Border Points project supported the installation of NEC biometric technology at Moi International Airport installed under a plan to reduce security threats in the country. At the time NEC installed the system and trained 25 immigration officers to use NeoFace Watch.

