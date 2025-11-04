Emirates unveils $23M facial recognition deployment with 200 cameras at Dubai Int’l

Emirates Airlines has installed more than 200 cameras as part of a facial recognition system to streamline passenger processes at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

A recent government announcement said that the project, estimated at 85 million United Arab Emirates Dirham (about US$23 million), started off with the installation of the system at the airport’s Terminal 3. There are plans to progressively expand it to the entire facility.

According to the announcement, the newly installed system will facilitate passenger movements through check-in, immigration counters, boarding gates and lounges with facial authentication.

Among other benefits, the collaboration between Emirates and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigner Affairs Dubai (GDRFA), will reduce the time needed for processing registered passengers.

The supplier of the system is not mentioned, but a different facial recognition system for flydubai pilots and cabin crew members was installed at the airport in partnership with local biometric software company emaratech in July.

With the new system at Terminal 3, passengers will use their face to pass through airport areas where they would have had to show physical documents for verification, allowing them to skip queues.

The airline’s Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer Adel al Redha said the new development is part of their innovation mission to enhance the customer travel experience, provide remarkable speed, efficiency, and accuracy.

“Since 2017, we have been working in collaboration with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai to upgrade our equipment and implement the latest technologies, ensuring that our customers enjoy a world-class, seamless journey,” Redha said.

Emirates officials have explained that passengers can use the biometric system by first registering on the airline’s app, submit their passport details and allow their information to be checked against the database of the UAE General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. Users must be 18 and must be eligible for the Emirates Skywards loyalty program.

The facial recognition initiative at DXB is part of broader efforts within the United Arab Emirates to integrate the latest technologies into travel management systems. The airport announced intentions earlier this year to invest heavily in face biometrics to further enhance passenger journeys in the busy travel hub. DXB is embracing AI-powered travel initiatives, including a new “Unlimited Smart Travel” system. That system is based on the long-operational “Smart Tunnel” which employs face biometrics for identity verification with technology from emaratech and Vision-Box.

As Khaleej Times reported in August, the UAE is turning to AI to ease traffic in its busy airports, from passenger identity checks to baggage handling and trip planning.

