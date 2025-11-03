UK’s Port of Dover postpones EES biometrics for car passengers

The UK’s Port of Dover has postponed registrations for car passengers under the European Union’s Entry-Exit System (EES) at the request of French authorities.

The cross-channel ferry and maritime cargo terminal introduced the biometric border registration scheme for all coach and foot passengers on October 12th, when the system was officially kicked off. The Port of Dover initially planned to extend the system to cover all other traffic last Saturday. French authorities, however, did not give the go-ahead for the launch, Reuters reports.

“Whilst Port of Dover’s facilities will be ready for 1st November, we are being guided by French authorities as to when we will activate,” says Doug Bannister, the Port’s CEO.

The EU has allowed Schengen member states to introduce the EES gradually until April 2026 in order to allow border control checks to adjust the flow of visitors and prevent long queues.

British and French authorities have also been collaborating to lower potential congestion. Biometric EES kiosks at London’s St Pancras railway station have temporarily removed certain questions in order to speed up traveler registration.

Operators of UK border controls on cross-Channel routes to the EU, including Eurotunnel, the Port of Dover and Eurostar, declared their readiness for the EES in September.

Amsterdam’s airport hires 200 employees to avoid EES queues

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has hired 200 new workers to assist non-EU travelers in registering for the EES through biometric self-service kiosks.

Passengers entering the Schengen Area member states are expected to scan their passports and submit their facial and fingerprint biometrics at the kiosks before proceeding to passport control. The Netherlands has opted for a phased approach, with Schiphol Airport starting a “small-scale launch” this Monday.

Currently, only a few dozen passengers a day are expected to register to the EES in order to help test the system, Rik Rovers, acting head of department at the Ministry of Asylum and Migration, told NL Times last week. Ultimately, however, Schiphol Airport will have to process between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers per day.

“We need to ensure everything works correctly and identify any issues. In December, we will process larger volumes,” says Rovers.

Other Dutch airports are joining Schiphol in gradually rolling out EES on Monday. The system is already in place at several seaports, including Eemshaven and the port of IJmuiden.

