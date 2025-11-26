FB pixel

Unico, Oz Forensics tout liveness performance gains from scale and vice versa

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Unico, Oz Forensics tout liveness performance gains from scale and vice versa
 

The volume of digital identity checks carried out by Unico has increased dramatically this year, with figures reaching 110 percent of January totals in September, according to a company LinkedIn post.

Unico, which acquired Oz Forensics just over a year ago, says sophisticated fraud attacks like those with deepfakes and facial manipulation grew by 488 percent in Brazil in the first half of 2025. Handling these attacks helps Unico train its anomaly detection and enhance its responses, the company says.

“Our scale is not just a number, it’s a strategic security asset,” says Unico Brazil Heal Guilherme Ribenboim.

A blog post by Oz Forensics highlights Brazil’s success in delivering public services through digital identity at national scale.

The company highlights the importance of liveness detection, in the form of both biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) and injection attack detection (IAD) for ensuring the integrity of the system against AI-powered fraud attacks.

Oz boosts Indonesian online test providers’ onboarding 500%

Indonesian digital transformation company Caina onboarded five times more users from June to July of 2025 after switching to Oz Forensics as its biometric liveness detection provider.

A case study shared on Oz Forensics’ blog explains how liveness detection is critical to the integrity of online psychological tests that Caina enables, but hindered its growth until it switched to Oz liveness.

Caina was already using selfie biometrics, but its legacy vendor did not offer an SDK to guide customers through the selfie capture process, and the quality of many images was too low for them to be useful. The company’s users had high retry rates and it was still faced with the operational burden of manually reviewing and filtering users.

The switch to Oz as its liveness detection vendor gave Caina the user guidance, accuracy and user-friendly process it needed to scale to almost 100,000 successful liveness checks in July.

2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyer’s Guide

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Account takeovers via financial institution impersonation prompts FBI warning

The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) run by the U.S. FBI has issued a public service announcement warning Americans about…

 

Techo International Airport deploys SITA biometric gates, bag drop and kiosks

Air travel in Southeast Asia is rising. Boeing forecasts passenger air traffic in the region to more than triple over…

 

Tony Blair Institute, UNDP to support Zambia’s digital inclusion, development

The government of Zambia will get joint support from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and the United…

 

First official cost estimate for UK gov’t digital ID plan: £1.8B over 3 years

A provisional estimate for the cost of the UK’s national digital ID system pegs it at £1.8 billion (approximately US$2.4…

 

New South Wales introduces digital birth certificate option for people 16-21

Digital birth certificates (DBC) will soon be available to a select demographic group in New South Wales. The government is…

 

Agentic AI explosion driven by $50B market opportunity and related risks

The term “agentic AI” is now entrenched in the digital lexicon, used to refer to the category of machine learning…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events