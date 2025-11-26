Unico, Oz Forensics tout liveness performance gains from scale and vice versa

The volume of digital identity checks carried out by Unico has increased dramatically this year, with figures reaching 110 percent of January totals in September, according to a company LinkedIn post.

Unico, which acquired Oz Forensics just over a year ago, says sophisticated fraud attacks like those with deepfakes and facial manipulation grew by 488 percent in Brazil in the first half of 2025. Handling these attacks helps Unico train its anomaly detection and enhance its responses, the company says.

“Our scale is not just a number, it’s a strategic security asset,” says Unico Brazil Heal Guilherme Ribenboim.

A blog post by Oz Forensics highlights Brazil’s success in delivering public services through digital identity at national scale.

The company highlights the importance of liveness detection, in the form of both biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) and injection attack detection (IAD) for ensuring the integrity of the system against AI-powered fraud attacks.

Oz boosts Indonesian online test providers’ onboarding 500%

Indonesian digital transformation company Caina onboarded five times more users from June to July of 2025 after switching to Oz Forensics as its biometric liveness detection provider.

A case study shared on Oz Forensics’ blog explains how liveness detection is critical to the integrity of online psychological tests that Caina enables, but hindered its growth until it switched to Oz liveness.

Caina was already using selfie biometrics, but its legacy vendor did not offer an SDK to guide customers through the selfie capture process, and the quality of many images was too low for them to be useful. The company’s users had high retry rates and it was still faced with the operational burden of manually reviewing and filtering users.

The switch to Oz as its liveness detection vendor gave Caina the user guidance, accuracy and user-friendly process it needed to scale to almost 100,000 successful liveness checks in July.

