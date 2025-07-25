Oz Forensics makes secure biometrics more accessible with website redesign

Oz Forensics has redesigned its website for clear and accessible communication of its mission to make identity verification more secure, intuitive and inclusive.

The new website highlights Oz Forensics’ core capabilities in face biometrics and liveness detection.

One of the goals of Oz’ new website is to make clearer the SaaS, on-premise and AWS Marketplace deployment options it offers to customers. The SaaS integration model was launched for Indonesian businesses in January.

“We’re working toward making integration as seamless as the user experience itself,” says Yury Litvinov, head of product at Oz Forensics. “We focus on combating fraud where it starts, with tools built to protect digital identity in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Oz Forensics has also successfully completed iBeta Level 1 and 2 presentation attack detection (PAD) compliance assessments, the latter in 2022.

The company recorded more than 700 virtual camera attacks per week during 2024, and says face swap attacks on biometric systems surged by 300 percent during the year.

“Our technology is born from an environment where excellence is non-negotiable,” Litvinov adds. “We work to ensure that any government or organization can integrate enterprise-grade liveness detection with the level of security required for national digital identity systems.”

Oz Forensics was acquired by Brazilian digital identity leader Unico just under a year ago, but retains full technical autonomy, according to the announcement.

