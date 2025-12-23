FB pixel

Credence ID joins Identis Group to bridge physical and digital identity

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Credence ID joins Identis Group to bridge physical and digital identity
 

Italy-based Identis Group has made a strategic investment in Credence ID to enable its expansion into high-growth digital identity markets with a larger global footprint. It also gives the company what it describes in the announcement as “a uniquely comprehensive ‘Physical-to-Digital’ identity platform.”

The deal that brought together Matica Fintec and Credence ID completes Identis’ identity portfolio, the company says. The foundations of Identis also include Panini, UbiQ and NBS.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of identity as an ecosystem rather than a standalone product,” says Sandro Camilleri, CEO of Identis. “Working with Credence ID enables us to accelerate access to new technologies while delivering robust, end-to-end identity solutions that respond to local requirements and global standards.”

Integrating Credence ID’s technologies for digital credentials like mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), digital identity wallets compliant with global standards and biometric mobile identity with Identis’ trusted ID issuance infrastructure and international reach makes the new parent’s positioning unique, according to the announcement. The combination applies across the entire identity lifecycle, from secure issuance through real-time verification.

“This is a watershed moment for Credence ID,” says Bruce Hanson, President and CEO of Credence ID. “For years, we have focused on building the most secure and field-proven mobile identity solutions in the market. By joining forces with Identis, we gain the financial strength and global distribution network needed to bring our ‘Verify with Credence’ platform to every corner of the globe. This isn’t just an investment: it’s a force multiplier for our mission to make digital identity secure and accessible for everyone.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

More collaboration needed to secure biometrics and digital ID in 2026

There is a general consensus on what the dominant trends in identity are as 2025 draws to a close. How…

 

UK tackles threat of generative AI with new Deepfake Detection Challenge

The UK Home Office is kicking off a new Deepfake Detection Challenge that will bring together experts from across government,…

 

AI impersonation attacks against US officials growing more sophisticated, FBI warns

Federal authorities are warning that a years-long impersonation campaign targeting senior U.S. officials has not only continued, but that is…

 

SpruceID CEO pitches US health records group on verifiable digital credentials

U.S. nonprofit group the National Association of Public Health Statistics and Information Systems (NAPHSIS) recently held its annual conference on…

 

US House committee signals comprehensive privacy push next spring

House Committee on Energy and Commerce leaders have signaled that, after finishing a push on children’s online safety and teen…

 

Microsoft Entra synced passkeys, biometric account recovery reach public preview

Microsoft is bringing synced passkeys and biometrics for Entra ID account recovery to public preview, as the company leans into…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events