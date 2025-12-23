Credence ID joins Identis Group to bridge physical and digital identity

Italy-based Identis Group has made a strategic investment in Credence ID to enable its expansion into high-growth digital identity markets with a larger global footprint. It also gives the company what it describes in the announcement as “a uniquely comprehensive ‘Physical-to-Digital’ identity platform.”

The deal that brought together Matica Fintec and Credence ID completes Identis’ identity portfolio, the company says. The foundations of Identis also include Panini, UbiQ and NBS.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of identity as an ecosystem rather than a standalone product,” says Sandro Camilleri, CEO of Identis. “Working with Credence ID enables us to accelerate access to new technologies while delivering robust, end-to-end identity solutions that respond to local requirements and global standards.”

Integrating Credence ID’s technologies for digital credentials like mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), digital identity wallets compliant with global standards and biometric mobile identity with Identis’ trusted ID issuance infrastructure and international reach makes the new parent’s positioning unique, according to the announcement. The combination applies across the entire identity lifecycle, from secure issuance through real-time verification.

“This is a watershed moment for Credence ID,” says Bruce Hanson, President and CEO of Credence ID. “For years, we have focused on building the most secure and field-proven mobile identity solutions in the market. By joining forces with Identis, we gain the financial strength and global distribution network needed to bring our ‘Verify with Credence’ platform to every corner of the globe. This isn’t just an investment: it’s a force multiplier for our mission to make digital identity secure and accessible for everyone.”

acquisitions | biometrics | Credence ID | digital ID | Identis Group | Matica Fintec