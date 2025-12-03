FB pixel

Edmonton police first to to test facial recognition body cams from Axon

Biometric system from Taser manufacturer to get strictly technical trial run in Dec
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Edmonton police first to to test facial recognition body cams from Axon
 

Police in Edmonton, Alberta are launching a Proof of Concept to test facial recognition-enabled Body Worn Video (BWV) cameras.

A release from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says the limited trial will assess the feasibility and functionality of technology provided by Axon Enterprise, the U.S. company that began making Taser electroshock weapons but has since pivoted to body cams and other law enforcement tech. EPS will be the first police service in the world to test Axon’s facial recognition BWV cameras. (A trio of Ontario forces uses tech from Idemia.)

The pilot kicks off today, and will see up to 50 police officers equipped with facial recognition-enabled BWV cameras for the month of December. EPS says it aims to “test the technology’s ability to work with our database to make officers aware of individuals with safety flags and cautions from previous interactions.”

Like other facial recognition systems deployed for law enforcement, the system compares footage from the field with a database of police mugshots. And like other police forces, Edmonton’s thinks it will be helpful in assisting officers in preventing crime.

“As we focus on continuous improvement around enhancing officer situational awareness and public and officer safety, we are pleased to be the first police service in the world to test Axon’s facial recognition technology through the use of Body-Worn Video cameras,” says Acting Superintendent Kurt Martin with the EPS’ Information and Analytics Division. “We are hopeful that upon successful testing, it can be yet another tool in our toolbox to assist us in our efforts to keep our communities and officers safe. This technology will not replace the human component of investigative work.”

Axios’ facial recognition cameras run automatically and with no intervention from officers. They won’t provide alerts to officers while on duty, but will log footage for review by specialists to see if the biometric hardware works how it’s intended to.

In effect, this is a technical trial run of the equipment and pipeline, rather than an evaluation of how it would be used by officers in practice.

If the EPS likes what it sees, it will proceed with more tests in 2026.

The Edmonton Police Service has submitted a Privacy Impact Assessment to Alberta’s Information and Privacy Commissioner to make sure the facial recognition proof of concept from Axon is fair and respects privacy law.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company’s stock has nosedived by nearly 30 percent over the last month.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

iProov liveness bolsters AML for Thirdfort as regulations buoy European market

Liveness detection from iProov has been deployed in Thirdfort’s client due diligence platform to help prevent identity fraud in legal…

 

EU deregulation shift undermines digital ID standards influence, says think tank

The EU is inching towards the introduction of its planned pan-European digital identity wallet, designed to give citizens access to…

 

Google allows biometrics for YouTube likeness detection to be used in AI training

In 2025, two of the biggest risks in tech are related. First is the deepfake threat: synthetic media is flooding…

 

Project NOLA reopens network to New Orleans Police, LFR alerts still suspended

New Orleans-based Project NOLA’s sprawling network of community installed surveillance cameras is once again streaming directly into the hands of…

 

Incode launches Deepsight to protect against deepfakes, injection attacks

Incode Technologies has launched a new biometrics product to detect and block deepfakes and injection attacks, as agentic AI floods…

 

ID-Pal’s NorthRow acquisition creates unified biometric compliance platform

Ireland-based identity verification platform provider ID-Pal has acquired London-headquartered SaaS know your business (KYB) provider NorthRow to combine their respective…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events