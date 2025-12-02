FaceTec reveals success in advanced biometric PAD, IAD tests by BixeLab, Ingenium

FaceTec has taken another step in proving the effectiveness of its liveness detection for face biometrics systems with two more rounds of successfully completed independent testing. The latest tests involve both BixeLab and Ingenium and evaluations for protection against sophisticated spoof attacks.

The rapid adoption of liveness detection across the financial services industry and for online accounts of all kinds and the corresponding proliferation of low-level tests for standards alignment may give the impression that the technology is commoditized, or at least on its way to that point.

Real-world experiences say otherwise, and third-party testing fills the credibility gap that compromised systems have left around vendor claims. The total number of face liveness checks performed is set to more than double by 2027, surpassing 50 billion, according to the 2025 Face Liveness Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence. Multiple biometrics testing labs emphasized the importance of up-to-date testing in comments contributed to the report, and FaceTec made a similar point in its 2024 Liveness Security Report.

FaceTec has completed liveness assessments for Levels 1 to 3 (presentation attack detection) and Level 5 (injection attack detection) by BixeLab, With a 0 percent attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) across all categories, according to the announcement. Spoof attack instruments used in the assessments included printed and digital images, videos and Hollywood-quality masks for PAD and 48 injection attacks with emulators, API tampering and virtual cams for IAD on the Android, iOS and Web platforms.

The company also completed Level 3 and Level 5 assessments by Ingenium with no successful attacks. Ingenium’s evaluations included PAD protection against sophisticated masks and IAD protection against emulators, hooking and rooted devices.

A report on FaceTec’s third-party testing and security initiatives from 2017 to 2025 provides details on the half-dozen rounds of biometric liveness detection testing the company has been through. It also reviews the security assessments, testing for face matching accuracy according to ISO/IEC 19795-2, and the $600,000 Spoof Bounty Program FaceTec uses to test for vulnerabilities and harden the security of its software.

FaceTec has built UR Codes to build liveness detection into credentials in a low-cost, scalable way.

