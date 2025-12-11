FB pixel

Hypr integrates iProov’s biometric liveness detection to prevent workforce fraud

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Workforce Management
A new partnership between iProov and Hypr integrates biometric liveness detection into the user onboarding journey of the latter’s Affirm platform to combat workforce identity fraud carried out with synthetic identities, imitation employees and deepfakes.

iProov’s liveness detection becomes the first step in user onboarding with Hypr Affirm through OpenID Connect (OIDC). The unified solution includes protection for account recovery processes to stop credential reset attacks

The announcement describes the threat of employee or applicant fraud by criminals and nation-states, and recounts a recent workforce identity fraud operation which netted $17 million for North Korea.

“The integrity of the workforce is under siege, and deepfakes are the new breach vector for nation-states and organized crime,” says Bojan Simic, CEO of Hypr. “This is a wake-up call: zero-trust access is only as strong as the initial identity proofing. By integrating iProov’s certified liveness defense directly into the Hypr Affirm platform, we are delivering an immutable identity baseline that enables true zero-trust security from day one.”

iProov’s biometric injection attack detection (IAD) technology was recently confirmed compliant with Europe’s CEN TS 18099 standard for protection from deepfakes by Ingenium.

“Enterprises across all sectors are under attack and must take the necessary steps to secure themselves against this quickly evolving identity threat by prioritizing one of the single most critical points in the workforce lifecycle: the start,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “By combining iProov’s liveness technology, which meets the rigorous standards of the US government’s NIST Digital Identity Guidelines, with HYPR’s unified Identity Assurance platform, we’re empowering organizations to defend against sophisticated workforce onboarding fraud, including synthetic identities and deepfakes, providing a secure yet seamless user experience.”

Thirdfort also integrated iProov’s liveness detection with its biometric identity verification and AML checks for businesses in the legal and real estate sectors.

