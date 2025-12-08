Innovatrics expands investment into fintech by backing an AI financial advice platform

Innovatrics’ venture arm has announced a new investment in AI-based financial advice service Dalinora, expanding the biometrics company’s reach further into the financial industry.

Innovatrics spun off Biometric Ventures as a private investment company in 2023. Since then, the organization has backed companies such as Romanian investment platform iFonduri and partnered with Slovakia-based Wezeo, a software development firm focused on fintechs.

With its investment in Wezeo’s new project Dalinora, Biometrics Ventures wants to support the development of “personalized” financial services, the firm explains in a release. Central to the platform’s design is identity assurance and biometric-grade security.

“By combining licensed expertise with AI and strong verification, the platform gives users the confidence that guidance is not only personalized but also credible and safe,” says Innovatrics.

Earlier this year, Biometric Ventures also participated in a £1 million (US$1.3 million) pre-seed funding round for the British biometric identity verification provider Vouchsafe.

Article Topics

Biometric Ventures | biometrics | Dalinora | digital identity | financial services | Innovatrics | investment