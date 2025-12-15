FB pixel

Ping integrates with BeyondTrust to unify automated digital identity decisions

Combining PAM, IAM, IGA for humans and AI agents alike
| Chris Burt
New strategic partners BeyondTrust and Ping Identity have combined their technologies to automate digital identity decisions for human and machine identities from end-to-end for strong, Zero Trust security.

The joint offering brings together privileged access management (PAM), identity and access management (IAM) and identity governance and administration (IGA) in what the partners call a “comprehensive identity security fabric” and orchestrates access control decisions.

The launch expands a partnership that has already led to the release of a joint product known as BeyondTrust + Ping Identity Unified Identity Security solution to the AWS Marketplace to simplify identity security in complex environments.

BeyondTrust contributes its “Paths to Privilege” access, privileged endpoint management and remote access, and identity insights with Ping’s authentication, identity governance and DaVinci orchestration.

The result, the partners say, is the ability to deliver contextual just-in-time access and adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA) informed by real-time risk signals, automated joiner-mover-leaver processes, automated threat response and session termination, and management of non-human identities including AI agents.

“Enterprises need identity systems that are as adaptive and intelligent as the environments they protect,” says Ping Identity SVP of Product & Technology Loren Russon. “By combining Ping’s orchestration and authentication capabilities with BeyondTrust’s market-leading privilege management, we’re delivering a unified solution that eliminates silos, reduces complexity, and strengthens Zero Trust from endpoint to cloud. Together, we’re enabling a scalable identity security architecture that reduces risk, accelerates governed access, and maximizes the value of existing identity investments.”

Ping’s Identity for AI product was launched in November to help enterprises handle agentic AI commerce and secure autonomous workers.

