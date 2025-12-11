Regulatory software platform Smouse acquired by Namirial Group

Namirial, an Italian digital identity company managed by Bain Capital, PSG Equity and Ambienta SGR, has signed an agreement to acquire Smouse, the RegTech platform of Studio Informatica S.r.l., a specialist in regulatory compliance software for financial institutions and enterprises, based in Piacenza, Italy.

A release says the transaction will bring together Namirial’s digital identity, signature and trust services portfolio with Smouse’s tools for certified email management, anti-money laundering (AML), tax authority compliance and retail banking automation. Per the release, under Namirial ownership, Smouse will operate its “RegTech center of excellence.” Current leadership will remain in place.

Max Pellegrini, CEO of the Namirial Group, says “Smouse is exactly the kind of company we want to partner with at Namirial: highly entrepreneurial, deeply specialized, close to its customers, and recognized as a trusted partner for mission-critical compliance. This acquisition confirms our ambition to be one of the most innovative players in the European market for regulated digital services.”

Giacomo Summa, general manager of Smouse, says that “together, with Namirial, an international leader in Digital Trust, we will be able to significantly accelerate our product roadmap, invest in and tap into new opportunities such as AI and automation, and bring our solutions to a broader international scale, while preserving the customer proximity and domain expertise that have defined Smouse since the beginning.

Financially, Studio Informatica’s shareholders will reinvest a portion of their proceeds and join the shareholding group of Namirial.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

acquisitions | AML | digital identity | financial services | Namirial | Smouse