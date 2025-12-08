Signicat clinches deal with business intelligence platform Markaaz

Signicat has announced a new deal with business identity and intelligence platform Markaaz, giving the Norway-based digital ID company access to more than 542 million global business records.

As part of the partnership, Signicat’s Digital Identity and Orchestration Platform will integrate Markaaz’s entity data and business database, including entity profiles, ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) data and firmographic insights.

The move will allow Signicat to streamline compliance operations with automated Know Your Business (KYB) verification, improve fraud and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes and business onboarding, the firms say in a release.

“Integrating Markaaz into Signicat extends our vision of complete, orchestrated identity and risk management,” says Pinar Alpay, Signicat’s chief product officer. “Our platform gives enterprises a unified decisioning layer for both individuals and businesses, and Markaaz’s verified global business intelligence strengthens that foundation.”

U.S.-based Markaaz says it covers over 200 jurisdictions. Lansing Gatrell, the company’s executive vice president of Business Development and Strategic Partnership, noted that the deal will also help Markaaz deliver verified business intelligence.

“Integrating Markaaz directly into Signicat’s orchestration workflows expands our global reach across the supply-chain ecosystem and strengthens the full lifecycle of business decisioning for Signicat customers – from onboarding through continuous monitoring,” says Gatrell.

Earlier this year, Signicat said that it was on its way to becoming a “European identity powerhouse” after completing the acquisition of identity verification company Inverid. The firm has been involved in EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet pilots such as the EUDI Wallet Consortium (EWC) and APTITUDE.

