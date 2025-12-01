FB pixel

Smart ring maker Oura looks to ride recent investments into digital identity market

Finnish company acquired ID firm Proxy in 2023, setting up eventual entry
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Wearable Technology
Smart ring maker Oura looks to ride recent investments into digital identity market
 

In the market for wearable devices that use sensors and the internet to track data, facilitate payments and more, would-be smart jewelry has emerged as a distinct subcategory of its own. Digital watches have been around since the 1980s and FitBits laid the template for health and fitness trackers, but smart rings, which aim to pack features into a stylish, understated accessory, have only been around for a few years.

Among brands in the market, the current standard-bearer is Finnish firm Oura, which, according to a report in Business Insider, has sold some 5.5 million devices, and is on course to generate one billion dollars in revenue this year. Celebrities such as Prince Harry and Kim Kardashian have touted the ring’s benefits for fitness and sleep tracking. But, like many biometrics ventures these days, Oura is looking to expand into the area wherein wearables, identity and payments intersect, pitching its rings as the next frontier in secure authentication.

BI quotes Oura’s CEO Tom Hale, who says “the idea is very straightforward: What if this is your key? What if this is your wallet? This is a biometric wearable that can identify you.”

In 2023, Oura acquired Proxy, a U.S. identity tech startup that had previously absorbed smart ring startup Motiv, signaling an interest in authentication use cases for the Oura ring. Hale says Oura is “not suddenly going to become an identity provider,” framing it instead as “additional value of biometric identification and payments as an application.”

The value, however, depends on the functionality, and there are still challenges in integrating an NFC chip into such a small body; Samsung, for one, abandoned ID and payments tech in its Galaxy Ring because of technical hurdles.

That said, Oura has significant backing. In October, it announced that it had raised over 900 million dollars in funding, valuing the company at approximately $11 billion.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Denmark’s digital identity wallet AltID to provide ID, age verification, ZKPs

Denmark has announced launch and function details, including the new name, for its new digital identification system, which will replace…

 

Idemia facial recognition goes live for Canadian regional police service

Idemia’s facial recognition technology is now live for police in Ontario’s Halton Region, west of Toronto. The Halton Regional Police…

 

With age assurance law, Missouri joins growing list of states on Pornhub’s blacklist

Missouri’s online safety law, which puts age verification requirements on adult content sites, has taken effect. As of November 30,…

 

Itsme completes European expansion, covering all 27 EU states

Digital identity platform Itsme has announced full European coverage, becoming available in all 27 countries of the EU. Its Brussels-headquartered…

 

Nigeria launches Ecowas national biometric ID card

As part of Nigeria’s efforts to enhance digital inclusion and facilitate regional movements and trade, the country has launched the…

 

Tech5 DPI platform powers new Honduras digital ID system

The Honduran government has announced the launch of a decentralized privacy-preserving digital ID system using Tech5’s digital public infrastructure (DPI)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events