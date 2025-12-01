Tech5 DPI platform powers new Honduras digital ID system

The Honduran government has announced the launch of a decentralized privacy-preserving digital ID system using Tech5’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) technology suite. This system consists of a super-app called “Bien” which supports four credentials namely, the national ID, foreign resident ID permit, driving permit and firearms permit.

The company said in the announcement released today that the national digital ID program, launched alongside a trust framework, puts in place “a reusable blueprint for secure, inclusive, and interoperable” digital services across the Latin America region (LATAM).

Tech5, which revealed the Honduras contract in April, mentioned that the system uses its T5-OmniTrust, T5-AirSnap, and T5-OmniMatch systems which all conform to relevant global standards in the areas of interoperability, security, and non-vendor lock-in. The T5-Cryptograph, it said, is also used for offline credential verification and data storage, making it possible to serve communities which are not connected.

With the system now live, Honduran citizens will be able to access the four mentioned credential types on the wallet through biometric authentication which ensures stronger security. Some of the already available use cases are digital Know Your Customer (eKYC), digital document signing and single sign-on for access to several services from government and the private sector.

“We are delighted to see this innovation-driven National-level project happening. Honduras becomes a great example for other countries in Central and Latin America, showing how Digital ID can become an enabler for digital transformation,” said Jeremy James, VP Sales and Business Development for the CALA region at Tech5.

Gerardo Pacheco, CEO at International Technology Group, a partner in the project, also commented: “The implementation of this project that improves the Republic of Honduras’ journey towards digital transformation, goes along with one of the main values of our company: Innovation.”

“We are proud to be working with Tech5 and its world-leading biometric technologies to establish a true DPI program that the rest of the region will want to emulate,” Pacheco added.

Apart from its standard-first interoperability based on W3C Verifiable Credentials, the digital ID system is built on open-standards interfaces, has inclusion by design, is ready for value-added services and can leverage public-private sector collaboration.

According to Tech5, efforts are ongoing, in collaboration with the government, to use the system’s default capabilities to enable digital payments across LATAM.

The company adds that the project in Honduras is intended to streamline access to public services by citizens through a digital ecosystem that priorities trust, data privacy, and digital sovereignty.

Strengthening the citizen registration system of Honduras is also a priority in the government’s legal identity and digital transformation push, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is helping the country in this regard. In 2023, the government got $40 million funding from the World Bank to digitize the CRVS system, and expand identity verification services.

The Honduras decentralized ID system announcement comes just days after Tech5 also announced the rollout of a national digital ID ecosystem it built for Papua New Guinea.

Tech5 building beyond just a software

Chairman and Co-founder, Rahul Parthe, hailed both projects, describing them as “monumental, nation-scale digital transformation programs.”

Parthe, who physically attended one of the launch events, said in a LinkedIn post that what Tech5 is building is “far beyond software” and has helped the two countries to set new DPI benchmarks worthy of being copied by their neighbors.

“It is national digital infrastructure, the platforms and trust rails that empower governments to accelerate transformation, and citizens to become true participants and beneficiaries of their digital future,” he added.

“Seeing these ecosystems come alive on the ground is the ultimate validation. I am confident that many more nations will choose the pragmatic, citizen-centric path – one that avoids unnecessary bureaucracy and moves decisively toward impact.”

