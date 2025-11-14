FB pixel

Tech5 to integrate AI assistant in digital ID wallet

Masha Borak
Digital ID technology developer Tech5 is jumping on the AI-in-everything bandwagon by introducing an AI voice assistant into its digital identity wallet.

The assistant will be provided by Ajari Technologies, which introduced its AI agent NISA at the beginning of 2025 with the aim of helping businesses analyze data and automate workflows.

Tech5 did not specify how users would interact with the AI assistant, though it indicated the feature would facilitate “seamless interactions across all major use cases.”

“We believe that multilingual AI assistants will make a significant difference in government wallets and other citizen-facing systems,” says Tech5’s co-founder, Rahul Parthe. “Imagine being able to perform any interaction related to your digital identity with the help of AI – solving issues instantly and discovering better ways to engage with the digital world.”

The conversational AI technology will be integrated into Tech5’s trust framework and data exchange platform, T5-OmniTrust, according to the firm. The platform enables decentralized digital IDs and is designed to power Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) applications, including access to financial and government services, digital document signing, biometric one-time passwords (OTPs) and more.

Tech5 is also exploring how to integrate other agentic AI technologies from Ajari into its DPI offering. The Switzerland-based provider has been working with governments in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Royal Group, Ajari is focusing on serving enterprises, government and the education sector. Among partners listed on its site are Presight AI and Interbio.

“We’re building the foundation for next-generation public services that are secure, inclusive, and deeply human-centric,” says Rafael Ibrahim, Ajari’s co-founder and CEO.

