Laxton to supply hundreds of biometric kits to Honduras under $1.9M UNDP contract

| Chris Burt
The United Nations Development Programme has selected Laxton to provide hundreds of Biometric Citizen Registration (BCR) kits for Honduras.

The $1.89 million contract includes shipping the kits by air, warranties and technical support services, according to the procurement disclosure by UNDP.

UNDP announced in August that it would seek 460 biometric registration kits to help Honduras update and maintain its civil registry. The country’s Registro Nacional de las Personas (RNP) recently extended registration to those between 16 and 18 years of age.

Honduras was awarded a $40 million loan by the World Bank in late-2023 to digitize its CRVS system and introduce national identity verification services.

Laxton supplied Chameleon 8 mobile biometric registration devices across to the government of neighboring El Salvador for its push to improve government services in rural areas, as described in a company case study. Nearly a quarter of El Salvador’s 6.3 million people live in remote areas with limited access to ID registration, healthcare and financial services, Laxton says. The government addressed this situation with a pilot program using the Chameleon, and then a broader rollout following the pilot’s success.

Several countries in Africa are also using Laxton hardware for biometrics enrollment, including Ethiopia, where it is supporting the rollout of a MOSIP-based national digital ID program by the NIDP.

