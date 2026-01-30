Brazilian digital IDV firm Caf rebrands to Certta following $9.5M funding round

Brazilian digital identity verification and fraud prevention firm Caf is rebranding to Certta, as it positions itself as a verification intelligence platform to drive its future expansion.

The company’s shift is aimed at enhancing the security of financial transactions in the face of increasing digital threats. Founded in 2019, the company serves more than 300 clients in regulated sectors, such as financial services, marketplaces, and sports betting.

“Certta reflects our ability to act as a trust infrastructure,’ the company’s CEO, Jason Howard, explained in an announcement last week. “By connecting, orchestrating, and updating in real-time data, partners, behavioral signals, and advanced technologies, we turn the complexity of risk analysis into clear and actionable decisions for our clients.”

The rebrand comes just months after the São Paulo-headquartered firm received an investment of 50 million Brazilian Reais (US$9.5 million) from L4 Venture Builder, an independent fund backed by financial market infrastructure company B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão). This brought its total funding to 130 million Brazilian Reais ($24.8 million).

The funding and product reorientation will help Certta lead the fraud prevention market and serve large corporations in Brazil and Latin America, according to the firm.

“In 2026, we will introduce significant advancements to our platform dedicated to the enterprise segment, which today already offers biometric verification, document verification, background checks, no-code tools, and Smart Authentication and MFA (multi-factor authentication),” says Howard.

Certta reports that it had a successful 2025. The firm says it recorded annual growth of 80 percent in the first half of last year, driven by new products and deals.

The company has launched AI-powered fraud detection products, such as Deepfake Detector and Image Similarity Check. Its most recent offering is VerifAI Docs, which the company claims is the first solution in Brazil to use Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents to identify fraud in unstructured documents, such as income statements, invoices and more.

The company has embedded 14 AI models into its products, with up to 80 percent of its solutions relying on the technology, according to Rodrigo Lattaro, Certta’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Certta has always been a major hub. But now, we have gone further and become an intelligent hub with active curation that, through a single platform, can accurately verify people, businesses, and connections,” Lattaro says.

biometrics | Brazil | CAF | Certta | digital identity | funding | identity orchestration | identity verification | Latin America