ECOWAS reflects on common approach to AI adoption, governance

West African nations under the banner of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) believe there’s need for a unified approach to how they embrace AI, cognizant of its inherent risks.

This idea formed part of reflections at a recent three-day thematic dialogue that brought together stakeholders from different sectors to share thoughts on how to shape the digital transformation journeys of ECOWAS member countries, in line with the objectives of the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

A final communiqué issued after the event in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos says delegates “reached a consensus that artificial intelligence and digital transformation are fundamentally reshaping how citizens live, work, and interact.”

With this in mind, therefore, it was their view that “establishing a common regional approach to AI governance, data management, and digital technologies” is inevitable as it will go a long way in enabling ECOWAS to “maximize benefits while effectively mitigating potential risks.”

The communiqué notes that in the course of the dialogue, participants including government representatives, industry stakeholders and civil society actors, looked at the role of digital technologies in supporting efforts towards peace, security, economic development, and regional integration in West Africa.

Different presentations and discussions touched on the role of artificial intelligence, digital communication systems, and social media in strengthening stability in the region, and how these can also support the growth of the digital economy of the 15-member nations of the regional bloc.

ECOWAS Director of Cabinet, Hon. Abdou Kolley, speaking during the event, saluted the importance of the discussions and emphasized the need for the bloc to leverage on digital tools to support its socio-economic development ambitions.

Implementing digital transformation projects require frameworks and guidelines. The Lagos dialogue, according to the organizers, was also a moment to evaluate to what extent existing frameworks within ECOWAS support technology adoption and broader digital transformation.

It was announced at the end of the workshop that the recommendations will be put together as a document to be forwarded to ECOWAS’s main decision-making body for possible adoption.

Meanwhile, one key decision arrived at during the dialogue was the resolve to create a regional single digital market for ECOWAS, which is expected to further boost regional integration and economic growth.

As part of efforts to enhance regional integration and drive economic development, West African countries have also been discussing the importance of having an interoperable digital ID.

During the 2025 West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) in June last year, delegates agreed that it was time to move from speeches to concrete action in making this dream a reality.

In the meantime, ECOWAS already has a regional biometric ID (ENBIC) card which is has been working to operationalize over the years, as a tool to fast-track regional integration by facilitating movements and trade.

