ECOWAS agrees to accelerate implementation of ENBIC regional ID card for stronger integration

Immigration chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed that it is urgent for member countries to expedite the issuance of the regional ENBIC ID card in order to foster regional integration and simplify travel.

The heads of immigration services from a dozen ECOWAS countries made the resolve during a recent ECOWAS Heads of Immigration Forum which took place in the Gambian capital, Banjul.

ENBIC is the acronym for ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card, a regional ID adopted in December 2014 as a tool for enhancing cross-border travel and economic integration among the countries that make up the west African political and economic bloc.

Since its launch, the rollout of the card has not been as strong as expected, but ECOWAS authorities have been pushing for its adoption as one of the ways of bringing down travel and trade barriers within the region.

The recent forum in Banjul was thus a platform for member countries to review the path so far covered, and to device ways of making the project more impactful in their quest of better addressing migration and mobility challenges.

It took place under the theme “Acceleration of the implementation of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) and the abolition of the 90-day stay limit/residence permits for community citizens.”

During the meeting, participants discussed why it is important for the ENBIC to replace the hand-written ECOWAS travel certificates and residence permits, emphasizing that the regional ID will facilitate movements, residence and the right to do business in any country of the region without the risk of compromising the national security of the host country, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIN) said in a statement.

“The abolition of the 90-day stay limit, along with the deployment of the ENBIC, will significantly strengthen free movement, residence and establishment rights for ECOWAS citizens,” said KN Nandap, Comptroller General of the NIS, who was elected Chairperson of the ECOWAS forum during the Banjul meeting.

Among other things, delegates to the meeting also reviewed challenges related to irregular migration, human trafficking and border security. In the face of these, Nandap said there was need for a “coordinated and harmonized approach” to these problems in order to ensure effective border security and protection of citizens.

The Banjul meeting was not attended by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger who have turned their back on ECOWAS. Last month, they announced plans to launch a common passport to easy travel among their citizens.

This comes after Burkina Faso also launched a new passport without the ECOWAS logo.

There have been calls from regional authorities for their return to the ECOWAS fold.

