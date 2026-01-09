Fiserv’s Clover commerce platform to integrate Wink’s multimodal biometrics

Fiserv’s Clover point‑of‑sale platform is set to introduce multimodal biometric payments through a new integration with Wink. The collaboration brings identity‑based payments directly into Clover’s software stack, signaling a shift toward biometric checkout across the company’s merchant network.

The integration will allow merchants to authenticate customers using biometrics rather than cards or mobile devices. Wink’s system creates a biometric profile stored in a tokenized vault, separating identity data from payment credentials. Clover says this approach is intended to reduce fraud risk and support compliance with data protection requirements.

Sanjay Saraf, SVP and Global Chief Product Officer, Merchant Solutions, at Fiserv, believes the future of commerce is unifying payment and identity.

“By embedding Wink’s leading biometric security and intelligence directly into the Clover platform, we’re making cutting-edge technology simple, secure, and accessible for Main Street SMB businesses, helping them to deliver exceptional experiences and unlock new opportunities for growth,” says Saraf.

The rollout will begin with quick service restaurants, sports venues and retail environments, with broader availability planned through 2026. Clover devices — including Station Duo, Mini, Flex and Kiosk — will support the biometric features without requiring new hardware.

“Wink’s strategic integration with Clover will bring unparalleled security, speed, and intelligence to every transaction across a large ecosystem of merchants, app developers and partners,” says Deepak Jain, founder and CEO of Wink.

Consumers can expect the system to support contactless palm, face and voice biometric recognition. The companies say the technology is designed to meet existing regulatory and security standards for payments and biometric data handling.

The integration will also enable automated age verification and loyalty enrollment, reducing manual checks and staff involvement. Wink’s “human presence assurance” technology — an AI‑based liveness‑detection layer — is intended to mitigate spoofing and other forms of biometric fraud.

Fiserv plans to demonstrate the new capabilities at NRF 2026 in New York City, Fiserv booth #5451.

Wink’s Deepak Jain spoke about identity and payments, AI agents, and how it’s increasing its reach in an episode of the Biometric Update Podcast last September.

In 2025, Wink merged with global payment technology and services provider Phoenix Managed Networks.

