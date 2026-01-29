FB pixel

ID Campus opens in Angers to serve as European digital identity hub 

Location will host labs, foster public-private collaboration on EUDI Wallet
Joel R. McConvey
ID Campus, billed as “Europe’s first location entirely dedicated to digital identity and its applications,” has been officially inaugurated in the French city of Angers. Led by sovereign digital identity provider iDAKTO, the initiative aims to “unite the ecosystem and accelerate collaboration in service of a trusted digital Europe.”

The plan is for ID Campus to serve as a European digital identity hub focused on technological innovation, research and training, use case experimentation and public-private cooperation. The venue will host deeptech startups and scale-ups, research labs and international delegations. 

According to the company, it will “play a key role in structuring pilot projects, training talent, and developing European collaborations, particularly around the deployment of the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet).”

To develop ID Campus, iDAKTO – the technology partner for France Identité, the country’s public digital identity service – partnered with French public authorities France Titres (an agency of the Ministry of the Interior), La Mission French Tech, and Angers Loire Métropole. 

The January 23 launch event brought together leaders from the private and public sector to the campus site located on the premises of the Villa French Tech, to discuss rapidly expanding digital adoption and strengthening regulatory requirements in Europe. 

Among organizations in attendance was The Cabinet Louis Reynaud, or CLR Labs. Posting on LinkedIn, CLR Labs says the ID Campus project is “fully in line with the European momentum driven by the eIDAS 2 regulation, as well as by the work carried out at national and European level, aimed at promoting a secure, interoperable and sovereign adoption of the digital identity and its associated wallet for the benefit of all European citizens.” 

The issue of European digital sovereignty has gained new urgency as political and trade partnerships shift away from established frameworks.  

