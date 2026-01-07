iDenfy launches automated ID verification app for high risk Shopify orders

iDenfy has expanded its fraud prevention suite with new tools for e‑commerce and corporate onboarding, with an app for Shopify and securing FTMO as the latest adopter of its KYB platform.

iDenfy has launched a new Shopify app that automatically triggers ID checks on orders flagged as high risk. The aim is to help e‑commerce merchants reduce chargebacks and identity‑related fraud.

The tool integrates with Shopify’s existing fraud analysis system, which classifies orders as low, medium, or high risk. It bases this on signals such as address mismatches, repeated card attempts, unusual purchasing patterns and incorrect CVV entries.

While Shopify alerts merchants to suspicious activity, it does not block or verify these transactions, often leaving sellers to conduct manual reviews or absorb losses from fraudulent chargebacks. iDenfy’s app automates this step.

“Shopify already does an excellent job identifying risk,” says iDendy CEO Domantas Ciulde, “but identity verification is the missing layer.”

When an order is marked medium or high risk, the buyer is redirected into iDenfy’s identity verification flow, which uses document checks, biometric face matching and 3D liveness detection to confirm the purchaser’s identity. The company says the process typically takes under a minute for legitimate customers.

The launch comes amid rising concerns about online payment fraud. Global e‑commerce losses reached an estimated $44 billion in 2024, driven by stolen card data, synthetic identities and account takeovers. Chargeback fraud remains a persistent issue for merchants, particularly those selling high value or easily resold goods.

iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde said fraud patterns continue to evolve, requiring adaptive tools that can respond to new attack methods.

The app allows merchants to configure when verification is required, including by risk level, product type, collection or specific customer behaviour. It can also be used for age‑restricted goods, supporting compliance with local regulations.

The system draws on iDenfy’s global document verification infrastructure, which supports more than 3,000 identity documents across over 200 countries and territories. The company says the combination of document checks and biometric verification reduces the risk of impersonation and helps confirm that the buyer is physically present.

Ciulde said the goal is to give merchants a way to act on fraud signals without slowing down legitimate transactions, as e‑commerce fraud becomes more sophisticated.

FTMO adopts iDenfy’s KYB System to strengthen fraud controls

iDenfy has partnered with FTMO, a Czech‑based trading education company, to introduce automated Know Your Business (KYB) checks for corporate clients.

FTMO, which now manages more than 240,000 accounts globally, has seen onboarding grow more complex as its international footprint expands. The company is not a regulated financial institution but it faces rising expectations to apply robust risk management and compliance practices, especially when verifying business entities and their beneficial owners.

To address these challenges, FTMO has integrated iDenfy’s KYB system, which automates the collection and verification of corporate documents. The system cross‑checks business information against global databases covering more than 180 company registries in over 120 countries.

According to FTMO, the shift to automated KYB has reduced manual review time, cut unnecessary back‑and‑forth with applicants, and improved the accuracy of business entity verification. “The ability to customize our KYB flow to match our internal procedures was a decisive factor for us,” says Pavel Dusek, COO of FTMO.

The company reports that the system has helped it achieve an onboarding success rate of up to 98 percent while saving at least 40 staff hours per week. iDenfy’s AML screening and ongoing monitoring tools also check entities and associated individuals against sanctions lists, PEP databases and international watchlists.

“FTMO operates at scale in a fast-growing and highly dynamic industry,” says Ciulde. “They can now confidently check corporate clients, simplify operations, and uphold transparency in international marketplaces with our KYB solution.”

Article Topics

biometric matching | digital identity | ecommerce | iDenfy | identity verification | KYC | retail biometrics | selfie biometrics | Shopify