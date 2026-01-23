FB pixel

PNG SevisWallet will transform how government issues personal credentials

Multifunctional digital identity wallet now available on Google Play
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
PNG SevisWallet will transform how government issues personal credentials
 

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has officially made available the SevisWallet digital identity wallet for download, allowing Papuans to use the app to store ID cards, documents and access digital government services. The Papuan government says that the multifunctional digital wallet could help save millions in public funds by replacing costly paper documents with decentralized Verifiable Credentials (VCs).

“There is no longer any practical justification for the government to continue spending public funds on printing personal credentials such as driver’s licences, Grade 12 certificates, and other official documents,” says Steven Matainaho, secretary for the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

“The government can save tens of millions of kina by transitioning to digital, verifiable credentials issued through the SevisWallet App,” he adds.

The government first launched the SevisWallet alongside the country’s digital ID system, SevisPass, in November last year, after piloting the systems in 2024. The ecosystem is built by Swiss company Tech5, which provides the decentralized identity technology behind the platforms.

DICT is holding a SevisWallet workshop next month, where government departments will be encouraged to begin placing key documents into the digital system. These include public service IDs, Grade 12 certificates, police clearance certificates, academic records, driver’s licences, national IDs, land titles and digital travel documents.

The first in the line will be the digitalization of Grade 12 certificates, which will be conducted by the National Department of Education. The only physical document remaining will be the national ID card.

The department also says SevisWallet will help government agencies work better together by linking systems that currently operate separately.

The system will enable citizens access both private and public services such as police clearance applications and crime reporting. DICT has already formed partnerships with multiple banks to fast-track the implementation of the platform for private services such as bank account openings and loan applications. The SevisPass Verifiable Credential will also be used to register online for SIM cards.

Services available in the wallet will be rolled out progressively. The first tier of the SevisPass, which is available now, allows both citizens with or without a physical ID to enroll and access basic services such as opening a bank account, registering for school and purchasing an air ticket.

The second tier will be introduced after existing national ID and passport records are integrated, according to Secretary Matainaho.

The government promises that user information will be protected. Citizens will be able to use the SevisWallet to store decentralized verifiable credentials issued under the SevisPass digital identity framework and exchanged through the SevisDEx platform.

“This design gives citizens full control over their personal data – credentials are held by the individual and shared only with consent,” says Matainaho.

The project is supported by organizations such as the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Australian High Commission for New Guinea, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and GovStack.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Healthcare providers know passwords are bad, but can’t give them up

As data goes, information about your personal health is some of the most sensitive. Healthcare leaders know this. And yet,…

 

Alaska launches Thales-developed mobile app to house digital ID

The state of Alaska continues its partnership with French public security firm Thales through the launch of a new Alaska…

 

Lack of visibility into AI agents and identities brings threats to orgs, says Permiso

Organizations are already integrating non-human identities, such as AI agents, and the trend is likely to continue throughout 2026. The…

 

TSA confirms passenger identity data used to support ICE enforcement

When the House Committee on Homeland Security convened this week to oversee the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), lawmakers expected…

 

Taking back control? IBM launches Sovereign Core for AI workloads and cloud-native data

IBM has unveiled Sovereign Core, a software platform designed to give governments, enterprises and service providers full operational control over…

 

Mauritania warns telcos to comply with biometric SIM identification rules

Three mobile network operators in Mauritania have been given two months to fully comply with existing SIM card identification rules…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events