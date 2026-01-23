PNG SevisWallet will transform how government issues personal credentials

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has officially made available the SevisWallet digital identity wallet for download, allowing Papuans to use the app to store ID cards, documents and access digital government services. The Papuan government says that the multifunctional digital wallet could help save millions in public funds by replacing costly paper documents with decentralized Verifiable Credentials (VCs).

“There is no longer any practical justification for the government to continue spending public funds on printing personal credentials such as driver’s licences, Grade 12 certificates, and other official documents,” says Steven Matainaho, secretary for the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

“The government can save tens of millions of kina by transitioning to digital, verifiable credentials issued through the SevisWallet App,” he adds.

The government first launched the SevisWallet alongside the country’s digital ID system, SevisPass, in November last year, after piloting the systems in 2024. The ecosystem is built by Swiss company Tech5, which provides the decentralized identity technology behind the platforms.

DICT is holding a SevisWallet workshop next month, where government departments will be encouraged to begin placing key documents into the digital system. These include public service IDs, Grade 12 certificates, police clearance certificates, academic records, driver’s licences, national IDs, land titles and digital travel documents.

The first in the line will be the digitalization of Grade 12 certificates, which will be conducted by the National Department of Education. The only physical document remaining will be the national ID card.

The department also says SevisWallet will help government agencies work better together by linking systems that currently operate separately.

The system will enable citizens access both private and public services such as police clearance applications and crime reporting. DICT has already formed partnerships with multiple banks to fast-track the implementation of the platform for private services such as bank account openings and loan applications. The SevisPass Verifiable Credential will also be used to register online for SIM cards.

Services available in the wallet will be rolled out progressively. The first tier of the SevisPass, which is available now, allows both citizens with or without a physical ID to enroll and access basic services such as opening a bank account, registering for school and purchasing an air ticket.

The second tier will be introduced after existing national ID and passport records are integrated, according to Secretary Matainaho.

The government promises that user information will be protected. Citizens will be able to use the SevisWallet to store decentralized verifiable credentials issued under the SevisPass digital identity framework and exchanged through the SevisDEx platform.

“This design gives citizens full control over their personal data – credentials are held by the individual and shared only with consent,” says Matainaho.

The project is supported by organizations such as the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Australian High Commission for New Guinea, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and GovStack.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | government services | Papua New Guinea | SevisWallet | TECH5 | verifiable credentials