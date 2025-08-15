FB pixel

PNG to launch data exchange platform for digital ID system in 2026

| Masha Borak
The Papua New Guinea (PNG) government has announced the launch of a secure data exchange platform for its digital ID platform system. The Pacific nation is also introducing a new digital governance framework to unify government ICT systems and prevent redundancy.

The platform, named SevisDEx, will allow government agencies and private companies to securely share data. The system is designed to make public services faster, easier and more secure, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) announced on Thursday. Its launch is set for March 2026.

SevisDEx is part of the SevisPNG Project, which has four main components, including the digital identity SevisPass, government services platform SevisPortal and digital payment system SevisPay. In 2024, the country successfully ran a pilot of the SevisPass digital identity, which aims to help citizens access public and private sector services.

The PNG government plans to launch some features before March 2026, including the e-government portal and residence passes, which will go live before the country’s Independence Day on September 16th. Other planned features include police clearance applications, arrival cards for travelers and digital payments.

The systems are being built with strong security measures, including multi-factor authentication and live photo verification, according to DICT.

Meanwhile, the Department is also working on a digital governance framework to help manage the country’s digitalization drive.

The framework is designed to promote a unified, interoperable digital environment, reducing redundant IDs and systems. Previously, systems operated in silos, causing duplication, according to Jessy Sekere, DICT’s executive manager for Digital Government and Shared Services.

The framework covers policies, cybersecurity, infrastructure and cloud service. DICT is adopting a multi-cloud approach and has approved cloud service providers such as Alibaba, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft Azure and local company Dataco.

Key digital tools such as digital IDs, the ServicePass and the Data Exchange Platform will also be included in the framework.

The government is hoping to use the ServicePass digital ID to enable eKYC verification for both public and private sector services, introduce Single Sign-On (SSO) across government digital systems and support biometric identity verification for the 2027 National General Elections. In May, it launched a “data integration exercise” for key partners, including the Civil Registry Office, banks and telecommunication companies.

