Rumored plan to expand UK digital ID to newborns give Tories chance to attack

There is fresh panic in the UK over rumors that the government is considering extending its digital ID scheme to cover newborns, with issuance tied to the birth registration process.

The plan is only hearsay – discussed in secret ministerial meetings reported by The Times – but it is not without precedent. Labour reportedly sees Estonia’s scheme, which assigns each newborn a unique number upon registration, as a blueprint. The idea has been applied in nations trying to onboard large numbers of people to a new system, and as a way to improve birth registration generally. India registers newborns under its Aadhaar digital identity scheme. Ghana and Angola are among African nations that have adopted the practice. And Brazil has also begun registering biometrics at birth registration, in part to prevent baby swaps and abductions.

In the UK, the core issue around digital ID is immigration. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government has framed the project as a way to ensure effective right-to-work checks. In recent months, the debate has taken on decidedly ideological overtones, with some framing the notion of a mandatory government digital identity as incompatible with the UK’s national character and history. Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Mike Wood wonders, per the Daily Mail, “what do babies have to do with stopping the boats?”

Meanwhile, the government continues to insist that its digital identity scheme will not be mandatory, except in the case of right-to-work checks: “only people starting a new job will need to use the scheme.”

Debates on digital ID and immigration continue to simmer across Europe, and look likely to converge at the center of British and EU politics in 2026, alongside free speech and age checks for social media.

