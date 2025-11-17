FB pixel

Angola begins issuance of ID cards to newborns

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Angola begins issuance of ID cards to newborns
 

Angolan authorities have announced a plan to strengthen birth registration and begin the issuance of national ID cards to newborns in the country.

The exercise is set to kick off in the Northern Province of Zaire in the coming days, the country’s press agency reports.

According to the government, the move aligns with the ‘Born with a birth certificate’ initiative supported by the Ministry of Health and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In a statement announcing the campaign, the provincial delegate in charge of Justice and Human Rights, Nicolau Sozinho, said it will commence in the Mbanza Kongo municipality before expanding to the other 10 municipalities of the province.

Mbanza Kongo has the biggest hospital facility in the region, and the official said one of the wards has been used to set up the registration equipment.

“We already have the machines in the provincial maternity ward and we are working on reinforcing the security of the space that has been provided to us, to prevent any theft of the equipment,” the provincial delegate is quoted as saying. The official also explained that measures have been put in place to prevent the registration of foreigners, given that the province is close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The special birth registration and ID card issuance campaign, Sozinho said, is aside the routine birth registration which is unfolding normally in the municipalities of the province, which is inhabited by around 600,000 people.

The ‘Born with a birth certificate’ campaign is part of efforts to enhance civil registration especially in rural and difficult-to-reach communities of Angola, expand legal identity and facilitate access to public and private sector services.

Angola is relying on India’s experience and financial support to build its digital public infrastructure (DPI). For instance, it hopes to model its digital ID system after India’s Aadhaar which is is acclaimed as the world’s biggest national digital ID project.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Brazil’s Serpro surges past revenue targets, expands global digital ID partnerships

Brazil’s Serpro is celebrating its wins as the company exceeds expectations this year, with major agreements signed with the country’s…

 

X Infotech wins Estonia deal for remote face, fingerprint biometric capture, verification

Estonia is planning to introduce new remote onboarding technology that will allow digital ID users to capture not just their…

 

Kantara first accredited to certify UK digital ID providers under DIATF

The Kantara Initiative has cemented its role in the UK’s digital identity ecosystem as the first conformity assessment body (CAB)…

 

Nepal election commission integrates national ID biometrics

The Election Commission of Nepal is allowing citizens with a National Identity Card to register online without visiting election offices…

 

Do biometrics hold the key to prison release?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner In the criminal justice setting there are two questions in…

 

New digital identity verification market report forecasts dramatic change and growth

The latest report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, the 2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report & Buyers Guide, projects…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS