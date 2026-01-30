FB pixel

Sumsub, Teleport each release tools for managing AI agents at scale

Demand for automation, efficiency at odds with brittle legacy systems
| Joel R. McConvey
Sumsub has launched an AI agent verification product, which a release calls “a first-of-its-kind approach to controlling AI-driven automation by binding it to real, verified human identity within Sumsub’s Know Your Agent (KYA) framework.”

The tool builds on the core capabilities of Sumsub’s full-cycle verification platform, offering device intelligence for real-time risk monitoring and scoring, mule network prevention that analyzes device behavior and network-level signals in search of suspicious patterns, and robust liveness detection.

The company promises a clear line of accountability for automated transactions in sectors such as fintech, payments, e-commerce and ticketing, making it easier to determine what AI automation is being performed on behalf of a human, and what’s a bot or deepfake. That, in turn, enables organizations to optimize their deployments of agentic AI, as agents continue to be positioned as game-changers for efficiency and productivity.

AI agents are rapidly becoming the backbone of digital operations, yet most of today’s systems still treat them as opaque, unaccountable black boxes,” says Vyacheslav Zholudev, CTO at Sumsub. “With AI Agent Verification, Sumsub is the first to bind AI agents to verified human identities at scale. Rather than attempting to blindly trust AI agents themselves, our solution focuses on verifying the humans behind them.”

“Today, automation itself isn’t the problem – anonymity is,” says Sumsub Head of Fraud Prevention Artem Popov. “When AI agents can autonomously move money, create accounts, or transact at scale without a real person behind them, fraud can almost become impossible to mitigate. AI Agent Verification changes that dynamic by requiring human accountability at the moments where automation becomes dangerous. Businesses must be assured that if an agent takes action, there is always a real, verified individual responsible for it.”

Teleport framework aims to prevent data leakage

Teleport has announced the Teleport Agentic Identity Framework, designed to provide “a clear roadmap for securely deploying agentic AI in production cloud and on-premises environments,” according to a release.

Teleport’s platform establishes a unified identity layer secured cryptographically with a hardware root of trust, promising zero-trust access. Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport, says such a layer is “a prerequisite to deploying AI within enterprise infrastructure environments,” because “deploying AI on top of fragmented credentials and identity silos is a recipe for secrets and data leakage.”

The agentic identity framework aims to bridge the gap between the necessity for systems resilience and pressure to deploy AI for automation, as agentic tools redefine identity at the foundational level. It will “evolve alongside the industry and needs of the community, defining the policies, practices, developer tools and reference architecture required to operate autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents as trusted identities across modern infrastructure.”

