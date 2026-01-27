US expands biometric security cooperation abroad

A U.S.–Peru security cooperation initiative announced last week puts biometric identity technology inside Peru’s prison system as Washington accelerates a broader strategy of exporting biometric collection, training, and cross-border identity checks to partner nations.

The announcement, issued through the U.S. diplomatic mission in Peru, describes the effort as “international biometric technology in prisons” and frames it as part of ongoing bilateral security cooperation.

Peru’s National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) carried out a large-scale biometric identification operation of 241 foreign inmates at Lurigancho Prison in Lima. The initiative was conducted through close coordination with Peru’s Ministry of the Interior, the Peruvian National Police, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“During the operation,” the U.S. Embassy in Peru said, “Peruvian officials used an advanced biometric system provided by HSI. The technology allows biometric data to be cross-checked against U.S. and partner identity holdings used for transnational screening, helping authorities identify individuals with pending legal cases in other jurisdictions or suspected links to transnational criminal or terrorist activities.”

The State Department added that “the operation resulted in biometric matches that revealed criminal records in the United States, records in other countries across the Western Hemisphere, and entries linked to the use of multiple identities.”

While the Peru prison initiative is the newest headline, it sits inside a larger U.S. architecture for international biometric cooperation that spans the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the State Department’s security assistance ecosystem, and multi-agency operational partnerships.

The structure varies by country and context, but the consistent elements are technology enablement, training, and a pathway for partner nations to query or exchange identity information against U.S. data holdings.

The most explicit DHS framework for overseas biometric partnering is HSI’s Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program (BITMAP).

BITMAP is described by ICE as a host-country-led program in which HSI supports foreign partners in collecting biometric and biographic data to identify criminals, terrorists, and other threats before they reach the U.S.

DHS privacy documentation for BITMAP says HSI equips and trains partner personnel to collect biometrics and related identity data and then uses those data to generate “alerts” that can inform investigations and border screening.

In other words, BITMAP is not framed as a passive information exchange, but rather an operational workflow of collection, vetting, and alerting that is built to integrate foreign encounters into U.S. threat identification and investigative pipelines.

Congress has repeatedly discussed BITMAP as an upstream screening tool intended to identify threats before they reach the U.S. border.

Recent Latin America agreements illustrate how DHS has pushed biometric cooperation as part of migration management and transnational crime disruption.

In July 2025, DHS announced that the U.S. and Chile signed a BITMAP letter of intent.

The agreement was characterized as enabling Chilean authorities to use biometric identifiers such as fingerprints and iris scans which are shared with DHS to identify dangerous individuals and prevent travel risks.

Colombia followed a similar trajectory in March 2025 when DHS and Colombia signed a statement of intent for biometric cooperation, framed as a tool to make migration cooperation and repatriations more efficient while disrupting trafficking networks.

What these deals have in common is not simply “biometrics,” but an identity infrastructure that is treated as a regional security capability that can be deployed at points of encounter – borders, airports, detention, policing operations, or corrections – and then bridged into U.S. systems that hold watchlisting and immigration-related biometrics.

Parallel to BITMAP, DHS operates the International Biometric Information Sharing (IBIS) program, the departmental program umbrella for structured biometric/biographic sharing with foreign partners.

DHS privacy impact assessment materials describe IBIS as establishing the authorities, governance rules, and system architecture under which DHS components can exchange biometric data with partner nations, most commonly through fingerprint-based matching supplemented by biographic identifiers.

Biometric Data Sharing Partnerships (BDSPs) sit within that IBIS framework and represent its country-specific operationalization.

A BDSP is a bilateral arrangement that activates IBIS authorities for a particular partner nation, defining how biometric data will be collected, what technology and training the U.S. will provide, and how identity queries or exchanges will occur in practice.

DHS documentation describes BDSPs as phased implementations of IBIS, with component-specific privacy controls applied as biometric sharing moves from policy authorization into live operational use.

The most visible recent BDSP example is Belize, with whom the U.S. signed a memorandum of cooperation under BDSP to enhance border security and public safety through information sharing.

Belize received roughly $250,000 in U.S.-funded biometric equipment and technology as part of this BDSP effort, with deployment focused on ports of entry and document/biometric capture to support identity screening.

DHS publicly pointed to BDSP with Belize as a milestone, describing it as enabling real-time exchange and query of biometric and biographic information against U.S. data holdings.

The Belize BDSP rollout is also the rare case in which commercial providers tied to U.S.-provided biometric/FRT-capable equipment under a bilateral “biometric data-sharing partnership” agreement were identified.

Based on publicly released photos, the devices appear consistent with Iris ID iCAM TD200 units provided as part of the U.S.-funded equipment package. Belize BDSP photos also appear to show Regula passport/document scanners included in the U.S.-funded equipment package. Regula also markets a Face SDK capability.

Although DHS operational programs now dominate the current “biometric diplomacy” narrative, the State Department has long funded and supported foreign partner border screening capacity as part of counterterrorism and security assistance.

One of the best-documented historical models is the Terrorist Interdiction Program (TIP), which the Government Accountability Office has described as enabling immigration officials in countries at risk of terrorist activity to identify attempted travel by known or suspected terrorists through the provision of a computerized platform called the Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System (PISCES).

PISCES historically provided biometric border watchlist systems – including hardware, software, training, and data-sharing – to a range of partner countries. While this program predates the current administration, it demonstrates long-standing U.S. practice of exporting biometric capability to allies on counterterrorism and border security issues.

Even where modern agreements are branded under DHS frameworks, this State Department-led lineage matters because it established the template for U.S.-funded equipment and software, installation and sustainment, training for local operators, and an information-sharing relationship oriented around watchlisting and interdiction.

Across these programs, the technology transfer itself is only half the story. The operational hinge is the moment of encounter, when a partner nation’s officer collects a fingerprint, face image, iris scan, or biographic identifiers and triggers a query or “alert” workflow.

HSI supports foreign partner collection and uses it to generate alerts that can serve investigative and border security ends. IBIS/BDSP materials similarly describe structured information-sharing pathways that let the partner encounter feed into U.S. identity holdings and responses.

That design raises a set of recurring questions that tend to be downplayed in diplomatic announcements but become central as these systems scale, including which categories of people are enrolled or queried, what legal threshold applies at the point of collection, how long data is retained on each side, and which downstream uses are permitted once an identity is confirmed or a match is generated.

Prisons are a uniquely consequential environment for biometric deployment because the population is controlled, repeatedly accessible, and administratively “legible” in a way that street policing is not.

Peru’s INPE framing ad an international-reach biometric system to identify foreign inmates signals a focus on verifying identity and potentially connecting individuals to cross-border criminality, outstanding warrants, or investigative interest.

In practical terms, prison-based biometric systems also create a pipeline for “identity resolution” that can extend beyond corrections.

Once a person’s identity is anchored biometrically and tied to a record, that identity becomes portable across law enforcement, immigration, and border contexts.

DHS and partner nations often pitch these deployments as tools against transnational gangs and trafficking networks, a theme that runs through reporting about Chile and Colombia’s biometric cooperation announcements.

Taken together, these agreements and cooperative programs show that the U.S. is increasingly externalizing identity screening by enabling partner countries to collect biometrics earlier and farther from U.S. territory, and by connecting those encounters to U.S. identity repositories and enforcement priorities.

Peru’s prison-focused initiative adds a new node to that network, joining a regional pattern in which biometric cooperation is justified as a response to transnational crime and irregular migration but operationalized through concrete tools capable of reshaping how states identify, track, and act on people across borders.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | data sharing | DHS | International Biometric Information Sharing (IBIS) | Peru | prisons | U.S. Government | United States