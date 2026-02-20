Deutsche Telekom launches unified mobile credential security platform for business

Deutsche Telekom (DT) is launching a new mobile security platform, which will allow the user to store their digital identity, certificates and keys on a unified platform on their smartphone. The Magenta Security Mobile.ID platform is pitched at businesses of all sizes as a single secure replacement for all physical employee IDs, access cards and credentials.

In the case of Samsung smartphones, all sensitive information, such as keys, certificates and IDs, will be stored on a chip on the device’s built-in secure element.

Magenta Security Mobile.ID will enable people to open the door to their office, log into their laptops and encrypt emails with just a click, eliminating the need for physical keys, according to the German telecommunications giant. The service is rolling out in collaboration with Samsung, with more partners expected in the future.

“With Magenta Security Mobile.ID, we are doing even more justice to the concept of digital trust in Europe,” says Thomas Tschersich, DT’s chief security officer. “It is 100 percent data-sovereign and plays to its strengths via Bluetooth or Near Field Communication [NFC] almost indefinitely.”

The first tests of the platform will begin in spring and will include Deutsche Telekom employees. The product will be available to European business customers from summer 2026, starting with the DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

More functions are expected to be added in the future. One possible application is a watermark for images in videos created on the smartphone that prevents the creation of deepfakes.

Deutsche Telekom has been involved in other identity projects, including developing an age check component for the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. Last year, the company’s CEO, Timotheus Höttges, called for expanding e-government by introducing a digital ID for citizens.

