FBI launches operation Winter Shield to strengthen cyber defenses nationwide

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) this week announced the launch of Operation Winter Shield, a new cybersecurity initiative aimed at helping organizations across the U.S. bolster their defenses against evolving digital threats.

The campaign, introduced by the FBI’s Cyber Division, is designed to move beyond high-level advisories by providing actionable guidance that organizations of all sizes can implement immediately to reduce the risk of compromise.

According to the bureau, “Shield” stands for Securing Homeland Infrastructure by Enhancing Layered Defense, reflecting a focus on improving practical security measures across critical infrastructure sectors.

While the effort is voluntary and does not carry regulatory force, FBI officials emphasized that it draws directly on lessons learned from real investigations, highlighting defensive gaps that adversaries routinely exploit.

The initiative is structured around a series of prioritized defensive actions that the FBI will spotlight over the coming weeks. Each week the bureau plans to focus on one recommendation, tying it to examples from actual cases to illustrate why it is important in real-world operations.

The guidance emphasizes reducing opportunities for initial compromise, improving the ability to detect intrusions, and ensuring systems can recover rapidly when incidents occur.

Among the primary areas of focus outlined by the FBI are steps such as adopting phishing-resistant authentication methods, implementing risk-based vulnerability management with regular scanning and remediation, and retiring or mitigating outdated technology before it can be exploited.

The FBI is also encouraging organizations to closely manage third-party risk, secure and retain audit logs for detection and post-incident analysis, and maintain offline backups that are routinely tested for reliability.

In addition, the FBI is calling attention to the need to identify and protect Internet-facing assets, strengthen email authentication and filtering, enforce least-privilege access controls, and exercise incident response plans in coordination with key stakeholders.

By connecting each of these recommendations to patterns seen in actual intrusions, agency officials said they intend to make the guidance less abstract and more actionable for IT and security leaders.

The rollout of Operation Winter Shield comes at a time of heightened concern about cyber threats to both public and private sector entities. Criminal cyber actors and nation-state adversaries continue to target critical infrastructure and enterprise networks, often exploiting known vulnerabilities and weak defenses.

FBI leadership has repeatedly warned that the frequency and sophistication of attacks – ranging from ransomware to supply chain exploitation – make basic defensive hygiene a national priority.

Industry partners, including major technology firms, have expressed support for the initiative’s emphasis on closing the “security implementation gap,” a term used to describe the disparity between awareness of cyber risks and the actual implementation of effective safeguards.

A blog post by Sherrod DeGrippo, deputy chief information security officer at Microsoft, a partner with Winter Shield, noted that many organizations know what they should be doing, but struggle to translate awareness into sustained technical and operational improvements.

The FBI plans to complement the Winter Shield campaign with public communications and outreach to help organizations understand and apply the recommended measures.

The bureau’s objective is not to mandate specific technologies or tools, but to encourage a shared baseline of resilience that reduces attackers’ avenues of attack and improves collective response capabilities.

With the campaign now underway, FBI officials have made clear that they will continue to monitor threat activity and update their guidance as necessary.

They said that by rallying organizations around a set of achievable defensive priorities, Operation Winter Shield seeks to advance the security of U.S. networks and critical infrastructure in the face of persistent and evolving cyber threats.

