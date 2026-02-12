FB pixel

iProov becomes first vendor to achieve Ingenium Level 4, CEN/TS 18099 Level High

During 40 days of evaluation by Ingenium, no successful Injection Attack Method could be established
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
iProov becomes first vendor to achieve Ingenium Level 4, CEN/TS 18099 Level High
 

An announcement from iProov says its Dynamic Liveness technology is the “first and only solution to successfully achieve an Ingenium Level 4 evaluation and the CEN/TS 18099 High technical specification for Injection Attack Detection, following an independent evaluation by the ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, Ingenium Biometric Laboratories.”

CEN/TS 18099:2024, a technical specification published by the European Committee for Standardization (CEN), “defines a framework for detecting and evaluating biometric data injection attacks.” Ingenium Level 4 builds on its requirements, providing “an increased level of assurance with an extended period of active testing and inclusion of complex, highly-weighted attack types.”

Over 40 days of testing, no successful method for injection attacks could be established, and iProov successfully blocked all attempts. The software also posted a Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) of 1.3 percent.

“In the age of deepfakes, biometric security must be proven, not promised,” says Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov. “CEN/TS 18099 is the first true benchmark for injection attack detection, a requirement now included in NIST 800-63-4. Achieving Ingenium Level 4 through accredited testing sets iProov apart as the highest-assurance facial biometric provider independently validated today.”

CEN says the CEN Level High classification represents “a significant benchmark for injection attack detection under the CEN/TS 18099 framework and provides organizations with a clear, accredited reference point when assessing biometric providers.”

By combining these results with FIDO Face Verification Certification, says iProov, it becomes “the only independently established audit trail for the world’s most demanding regulatory environments, including the UK National Cyber Plan and the EU’s EUDI Wallet frameworks.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Romance scams empty the bank account – and rip out the heart

It’s almost Valentine’s Day. For the lucky ones, that means Cupid is afoot. But in the age of generative AI,…

 

NADRA launches unified platform to standardize ID verification services

The National Database and Registration Authority of Pakistan (NADRA) has formally launched Nishan Pakistan (NP), “a unified digital platform designed…

 

CBP embeds Clearview AI into tactical targeting operations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is formally integrating Clearview AI’s facial recognition platform into its intelligence and targeting operations,…

 

UK police begins live facial recognition trials at railway stations

The UK police have kicked off a six-month pilot using live facial recognition (LFR) surveillance to monitor train stations. The…

 

iDakto and ShareID to help build Morocco’s new digital wallet super app

The Moroccan government has signed cooperation agreements on building a national digital wallet with public and private partners, including French…

 

Biometrics from iProov to power EPP at JFK’s giant New Terminal One

Enhanced passenger processing (EPP) for international arrivals at JFK International Airport’s New Terminal One will be supported by iProov’s biometric…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events