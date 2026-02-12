iProov becomes first vendor to achieve Ingenium Level 4, CEN/TS 18099 Level High

An announcement from iProov says its Dynamic Liveness technology is the “first and only solution to successfully achieve an Ingenium Level 4 evaluation and the CEN/TS 18099 High technical specification for Injection Attack Detection, following an independent evaluation by the ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, Ingenium Biometric Laboratories.”

CEN/TS 18099:2024, a technical specification published by the European Committee for Standardization (CEN), “defines a framework for detecting and evaluating biometric data injection attacks.” Ingenium Level 4 builds on its requirements, providing “an increased level of assurance with an extended period of active testing and inclusion of complex, highly-weighted attack types.”

Over 40 days of testing, no successful method for injection attacks could be established, and iProov successfully blocked all attempts. The software also posted a Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) of 1.3 percent.

“In the age of deepfakes, biometric security must be proven, not promised,” says Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov. “CEN/TS 18099 is the first true benchmark for injection attack detection, a requirement now included in NIST 800-63-4. Achieving Ingenium Level 4 through accredited testing sets iProov apart as the highest-assurance facial biometric provider independently validated today.”

CEN says the CEN Level High classification represents “a significant benchmark for injection attack detection under the CEN/TS 18099 framework and provides organizations with a clear, accredited reference point when assessing biometric providers.”

By combining these results with FIDO Face Verification Certification, says iProov, it becomes “the only independently established audit trail for the world’s most demanding regulatory environments, including the UK National Cyber Plan and the EU’s EUDI Wallet frameworks.”

biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | biometrics | CEN/TS 18099 | certification | face biometrics | IAD certification | Ingenium Biometrics | injection attacks | iProov