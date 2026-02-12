PNG approves $120M digital infrastructure project to boost connectivity

Papua New Guinea has approved a major digital infrastructure project that will deliver three new international submarine cable connections. Digital Government Standards are also being updated with feedback sought.

The country launched a digital ID system (SevisPass) and multifunctional identity wallet (SevisWallet), both made by Tech5, in November. Papua New Guinea (PNG) is now looking to boost its connectivity and resilience with this latest project.

Acting Minister for Information and Communications Technology Peter Tsiamalili Jr announced that the National Executive Council (NEC) has endorsed a US$120 million package under the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP).

The initiative, designated the Pukpuk Connectivity Project, is described as one of the most significant digital infrastructure approvals in PNG’s history. “This proposal will come at no direct cost to the State,” Tsiamalili Jr said.

The project will establish multiple undersea cable routes to reduce single points of failure and ensure stable, redundant connectivity nationwide. The minister added it will deliver benefits across essential services including education, health, banking and digital government.

“This initiative is not only about faster internet,” he said. “It is about positioning Papua New Guinea as a credible digital investment destination.” Predictable wholesale capacity and enhanced redundancy will attract global tech firms, data centre investments, fintech and cloud services, he said.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has been appointed project sponsor and will oversee technical and economic assessments, site identification, inter-agency coordination and national security planning.

A public press conference is scheduled for later this month to outline the implementation roadmap. The submarine cable initiative forms part of a broader national program to modernize connectivity, alongside the development of a National Connectivity Blueprint by DICT and NICTA.

Tsiamalili Jr also referenced ongoing satellite developments, expressing hope that pending legal matters around Starlink will be resolved soon, while welcoming other Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operators to enter PNG’s market in 2026 to serve rural and remote communities.

In parallel, DICT is advancing Digital Government Standards to ensure ICT services are secure, consistent and citizen-friendly. Existing standards cover cybersecurity, domain names, email, websites and social media. New guidelines under review include digital ID, digital payments, cloud and government data standards.

Public feedback is being sought to shape these frameworks, which aim to build trust, interoperability and efficiency across PNG’s digital public services.

PNG’s cabinet approved the National Digital Identity Policy 2025 in October, under which the government plans to issue a secure and interoperable digital ID to all citizens.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | digital government | digital identity | digital inclusion | Papua New Guinea