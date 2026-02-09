FB pixel

UNICEF in search of firm to co-design youth digital credentialing system

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
UNICEF in search of firm to co-design youth digital credentialing system
 

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), under its Generation Unlimited (GenU) initiative, is looking for a company to create and pilot a digital credentialing pathway to streamline youth employability.

GenU is a UNICEF-led initiative launched in 2018 with the aim of connecting 1.4 billion youth in the world to a wide spectrum of opportunities in the areas of education, employment and entrepreneurship. The public-private-youth partnership has the main objective of ensuring that every youth in the world is either in school, learning a trade, training in an art, or be in paid employment by the year 2030.

According to a tender announcement, the implementing partner of the credentialing system will be expected to build some sort of a digital ‘skills wallet’ to make it possible for young people, especially those who may not have access to traditional education, to prove their skills to employers, schools, or training programs using a secure and trusted digital format.

UNICEF states that the system aims to address the problem of “fragmented and non-portable learning credentials that limit young people’s access to jobs, education, and opportunities.”

Companies or organizations with expertise in digital identity, credentialing, and education technology, have up to February 16 to bid for the contract.

Per the announcement, the system aims to support inclusive education and employment opportunities by making skills more visible and portable across borders, and to promote equity and accessibility especially for marginalized youth who may lack formal qualifications.

The partner to be eventually selected will have the responsibility to build infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and interoperable, and one which can ensure that credentials presented by youth are recognized by employers, education institutions, and governments wherever in the world.

Other responsibilities include designing and establishing the technical platform, working with UNICEF, GenU and other stakeholders to make sure they align with global standards for digital verifiable credentials, piloting the system in some regions of the world with selected GenU member organizations, and providing the necessary capacity-building and training for institutions and youth to make sure they use the system effectively.

UNICEF says the initiative is inspired by a similar one dubbed the LearnerID digital credential wallet which allows young people to “securely receive, store, manage, and share verified credentials within a partner-managed environment.”

The digital credentialing pathway project will be implemented in phases, the first of which be about discovery and co-design. Phase two will involve framework and system design, after which there will be the product development and integration phase. The fourth stage will involve pre-pilot testing and pilot rollout.

Verifiable credentials, for VCs for short, are witnessing a surge in global adoption as decentralized and privacy-first digital ID systems gain steam.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

South Korea prepares for more digital wallets thanks to won-backed stablecoins

As South Korea’s quest to legalize won-denominated stablecoins enters its final stages, the market is preparing new digital wallets that…

 

India’s DPI model continues global expansion with 23 country partnerships

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Stack, commonly known as India Stack, keeps inspiring nations around the world with more of…

 

Identity must be continuous, says Prove State of Identity Report 2026

Are you still you? It’s not a philosophical question or an episode of The Twilight Zone, but a key question…

 

Movement to get kids off social media gains momentum in EU

The snowball is officially rolling. In the wake of Australia’s landmark Social Media Minimum Age act, the movement to get…

 

Australian state of Victoria kicks off digital birth certificate pilot

After New South Wales, the Australian state of Victoria is also introducing digital birth certificates, enabling parents to view and…

 

Canada targets health data interoperability through standards with new legislation

Legislation has been introduced in Canada to require healthcare IT companies to adopt common technical standards to enable privacy-protecting exchanges…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS