Vietnam wants to tie citizens’ VNeID to social media accounts to cut identity fraud

Social media platforms are under the microscope in many countries as regulators consider and set age restrictions. In Southeast Asia, authentication and identity verification has been raised to combat surging online scamming activity, with social media a major channel. Vietnam, however, is taking it up a gear.

Vietnam looks to make anonymity on social media a memory — as it prepares to fuse social media with its national digital identity system VNeID, reports Vietnam.vn. The single-party state sees the step toward tightening online authentication as a way to secure the national digital space.

It follows a pattern of increasing verification requirements, with officials citing the need to reduce fraudulent activity and bolstering digital trust. Last month, it was announced mobile network operators are required to authenticate subscriber identities against the National Population Database, using biometric checks, with the measure set to take effect on March 1.

The new measure was announced in the 2026 work program of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, signed by its head, General Secretary To Lam.

Under the plan, “competent agencies” must research technical solutions by the third quarter of 2026 to integrate social network services with VNeID. The measures will comply with Vietnamese law and international commitments. Every social media account will be connected to verified identity credentials.

The Ministry of Public Security has been tasked with drafting a Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication. It must also transform VNeID into a national digital platform. Officials are driving VNeID towards the core of Vietnam’s digital transformation — a so-called “super platform” — enabling citizens to access government services, among a host of other functionalities.

Technical safeguards have to ensure that VNeID and related systems operate reliably on national data center infrastructure, even under heavy demand. Ministries are also developing guidelines to align digital platforms with VNeID, creating a single account system for citizens and businesses when transacting with government agencies.

The program sets ambitious targets. In 2026, the digital economy is expected to contribute 14.5 percent to GDP, while science, technology, innovation and digital transformation together should reach 17.5 percent. Administrative reforms aim to streamline procedures so that information is submitted only once, and all business processes are handled seamlessly online.

The push to integrate social networks with VNeID follows Directive 57, which mandates identity verification for social media users, telecom subscribers, and for domain names and IP addresses. Decree 147/2024 already requires platforms to verify accounts via Vietnamese phone numbers or personal identification numbers, barring unverified accounts from posting or sharing content. Meanwhile, the Personal Data Protection Law, effective January 2026, prohibits platforms from collecting images or videos of ID documents for authentication and requires transparency in data collection.

