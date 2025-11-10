FB pixel

Livestream sellers in Vietnam will be required to verify identity through VNeID

| Masha Borak
Sellers and affiliate marketers using livestream platforms in Vietnam will have to verify their identity through the national digital ID system, according to a draft law on ecommerce submitted by the government last week.

Domestic sellers would be obligated to identify themselves through the VNeID digital ID, while foreign sellers would need to submit legal documents. Livestream sellers and affiliate marketers will also be subject to information transparency and consumer protection requirements.

The provisions are part of a wider draft law, designed to regulate ecommerce platforms and protect consumers. Aside from identification requirements, the law predicts greater responsibilities for social networks and other digital platforms offering ecommerce features.

Foreign ecommerce platforms operating in Vietnam will also be required to establish a legal entity within the country, The Vietnam Investment Review reports.

Ecommerce in Vietnam accounted for around 10 percent of total retail and consumer service revenue in 2024, according to government data. The use of online financial services is also growing: According to the World Bank Group’s Global Findex 2025, 62 percent of Vietnamese adults actively use digital payments.

The country has been expanding its digital finance ecosystem through the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, a new fintech sandbox and national digital ID integration.

Vietnam is targeting 100 percent digital ID and government service access by 2026. The country has fully digitized 80 percent of public services.

 |   |   |   | 

