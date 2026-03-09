Age verification fight erupts as Congress moves to regulate online spaces for children

New proposals would require stronger safeguards across digital platforms while placing age verification at center of effort to protect minors online.

House Republicans are pushing forward with a sweeping legislative package aimed at protecting childrens’ online safety, with age verification emerging as one of the most consequential and contentious elements of the effort.

In the Senate, meanwhile, changes to the Children and Teen’s Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA 2.0) were passed.

The proposals advanced by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce would require new mechanisms to verify the ages of young Internet users, shift greater responsibility to app stores and technology companies, and expand parental oversight of how minors access digital platforms.

The legislation reflects growing bipartisan concern in Washington that the Internet’s dominant platforms have failed to adequately protect children from harmful content, exploitation, and manipulative design features.

The House package has also exposed deep divisions over how those protections should be implemented and whether age verification requirements could introduce new privacy risks.

At the center of the debate in the House is the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act (KIDS Act), championed by Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie. During a recent committee markup, Guthrie framed the legislation as a necessary step to address the risks children face online and to provide families with stronger safeguards in an increasingly digital world.

Guthrie argued that the Internet has transformed childhood in ways that policymakers can no longer ignore. Social media platforms, messaging services, gaming environments, and AI systems now shape how young people communicate and consume information, often with little transparency about how those systems operate.

The KIDS Act, Guthrie said, is intended to establish a comprehensive framework that places child safety at the center of the online ecosystem.

The bill incorporates elements from several previously proposed measures and would require technology companies to implement policies designed to protect minors from online threats such as exploitation, harassment, and exposure to harmful content.

The measure would also mandate third party safety audits, strengthen reporting tools for users to flag harms, and require AI chatbots interacting with children to disclose that they are not human.

But the most far-reaching component of the package involves age verification. Under the proposals, app stores and digital platforms would need to establish systems that verify the age of users and ensure that minors cannot easily access content or services intended for adults.

Supporters of the bill say such measures are necessary to enforce parental controls and to prevent children from encountering inappropriate material online.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) said “the KIDS Act’s advancement is a step backward for children’s online safety. It is the latest Frankenstein’s monster of good and bad children’s online safety proposals.”

“After making drastic improvements to the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), the committee undermined its own progress by combining this legislation with other bills that take more controversial and restrictive approaches toward children’s online safety, including age verification measures and a blanket ban on ephemeral messaging to kids,” the group said.

“Congress should remove the controversial and overly restrictive measures from the KIDS Act, leaving only KOSA’s meaningful protections intact,” ITIF said.

A related measure, the App Store Accountability Act introduced by Rep. John James of Michigan, focuses specifically on the role of app stores as gatekeepers in the digital ecosystem.

James’ legislation would require app store operators to verify the age of users and obtain parental consent before minors can download certain applications or make purchases.

The bill is designed to ensure that children cannot bypass safeguards and access age restricted content simply by creating an account with inaccurate information.

James argued that app stores represent a logical enforcement point because they serve as the primary gateway through which users obtain apps and digital services. By placing age verification obligations at that level, he said, lawmakers can create a more consistent system that protects minors while giving parents greater control over their children’s digital activity.

“Kids cannot consent — and any company that exposes them to addictive or adult material should be held accountable,” James said in a statement. “The App Store Accountability Act holds Big Tech companies to the same standard as local corner stores. It safeguards the next generation by empowering parents and ensures that when it comes to protecting children, no one is above the law.”

Republican lawmakers advancing the package said that requiring age verification is a critical step toward addressing what they view as a longstanding gap in online safety enforcement. For years, many platforms have relied on self-reported birth dates or minimal safeguards that can easily be bypassed by younger users.

The House proposals would move beyond that approach by requiring more robust verification systems, potentially involving digital identification methods or other technical solutions designed to confirm a user’s age before granting access to certain services or content.

Supporters say this shift reflects a broader recognition that the current regulatory framework has not kept pace with how children use the internet. Many of the existing federal protections, including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, were written decades ago and focus primarily on children under 13.

Critics argue those laws fail to address the realities of today’s digital environment, where teenagers and younger children alike spend large portions of their lives on social media, messaging platforms and gaming networks.

The move toward mandatory age verification has become one of the most controversial elements of the legislative package.

Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee largely opposed advancing the bills, arguing that the House version weakens earlier bipartisan proposals and could undermine stronger protections adopted by individual states.

One major point of contention is the removal of a “duty of care” provision that was central to earlier Senate legislation requiring platforms to actively prevent harms to minors.

Critics say the House approach shifts responsibility away from technology companies and places too much emphasis on parental controls and age verification systems. They also warn that verifying users’ ages could require companies to collect additional sensitive personal information, potentially creating new privacy and data security risks.

During committee debate, some lawmakers also expressed concern that the legislation’s federal preemption provisions could block states from adopting stricter rules on online safety or youth data protections. Those concerns have contributed to a largely partisan divide over the package, which advanced out of committee on a party line vote.

Despite those objections, Republicans say Congress must act quickly to address what they describe as an escalating online safety crisis affecting young users. Lawmakers from both parties have pointed to rising concerns about cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health effects of social media use among adolescents.

The debate also reflects a broader policy shift toward age-based regulation of online services. Across the nation, state legislatures have increasingly proposed laws requiring platforms to verify users’ ages, restrict access for minors, or obtain parental consent before children can create accounts or view certain types of content.

Many of the state proposals similarly rely on age verification systems as the core enforcement mechanism, though they have raised constitutional and privacy concerns among technology companies and civil liberties advocates.

Critics argue that such measures could require intrusive data collection, including government issued identification or biometric verification, to confirm a user’s age.

Technology companies themselves remain divided on the issue. Some major platforms support app store level age verification, arguing that centralized systems could simplify compliance and reduce the burden on individual apps.

Others, including companies that operate major app marketplaces, have warned that the approach could create technical challenges and privacy risks.

Despite the disagreements, the House action marks one of the most significant congressional moves in years toward regulating the digital environment for children. If the legislation ultimately reaches the House floor and passes, it would represent the first time a major child online safety package has cleared the chamber.

The legislation’s prospects in the Senate, however, remain uncertain. Several senators involved in earlier bipartisan negotiations have criticized the House changes and signaled that any final legislation would likely require further compromise.

Last week, the Senate also unanimously passed changes to COPPA 2.0, which had been reintroduced earlier in the month by Sens. Ed Markey and Bill Cassidy.

The bill would prohibit targeted advertising to children and teenagers and would establish data minimization rules and an “Eraser Button” for users to delete all collected information on a child or teenager.

The legislation would also revise and extend COPPA by banning Internet companies from collecting sensitive information on users ages 13-16 without consent and closing compliance loopholes.

“This marks a tremendous victory in my decades long fight for children and teens’ online privacy,” Markey said. “Now, the House must do the same.”

“Kids today grow up online. They should be protected when they do,” said Cassidy. “We’re giving parents peace of mind by protecting their kids’ personal information.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the “bill expands the current law protecting our kids online to ensure companies cannot collect personal information from anyone under the age of 17. This is a big step forward for protecting our kids. We hope the House can join us. They haven’t thus far.”

“Congress is right to strengthen online privacy protections for teens, but the Senate version of COPPA 2.0 still needs changes,” ITIF said. “Replacing COPPA’s long-standing ‘actual knowledge’ standard would force companies to overhaul existing compliance programs and burden firms that already comply in good faith.”

For now, the debate in Washington underscores a central tension in modern technology policy. Lawmakers across the political spectrum increasingly agree that children face real risks online and that the status quo is inadequate.

Still, lawmakers remain sharply divided over how far the government should go in verifying users’ identities and regulating digital platforms in the name of safety.

Age verification, once a niche policy proposal, has now moved to the center of that debate. Whether it ultimately becomes the foundation of federal online safety regulation or a flashpoint for privacy battles will likely shape the next phase of Internet governance in the U.S.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | children | COPPA 2.0 | Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act (KIDS Act) | Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) | legislation | social media