Apple makes age filters default for UK iPhone users, requires age check to change

Apple is introducing age checks for iPhone and iPad users in the UK, with plans for an EU rollout to follow.

The BBC confirms that once UK users accept the latest iOS 26.4 software update, they will be asked to verify their age to access age-restricted features and services. Once they perform an age check, their account will be configured to enable age-appropriate services.

If they choose not to, web content filters will be turned on automatically.

Apple’s support documentation on the change says that, “depending on your country or region, different options might be available to confirm that you’re an adult.” Potential options include using a credit card to verify age, using existing Apple account information, or uploading an identity document for age verification.

“Your credit card or ID document aren’t stored unless you choose to save them for other purposes, such as adding a payment method to your account.”

For backup, Digital ID in Apple Wallet created using a U.S. passport can be used to confirm age eligibility.

In comments sent to Biometric Update, Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti, says Apple taking steps to strengthen age protections in the UK market “sends a clear positive message about the importance of effective age assurance across the industry.” But he cautions against relying solely on device-level signals.

“It’s important to understand that younger children using their parents phones and tablets, may stumble across (or actively look for) age inappropriate content and gain access,” Tombs says. “Businesses relying on a device level age signal without doing a highly effective age check at the point of access to their content will not know whether children are accessing inappropriate age content.”

“UK regulated businesses relying on a combination of an Apple device age signal and highly effective age checks at the point of access can be confident they comply with regulations requiring highly effective age checks.”

UK regulator Ofcom has also lauded the change by Apple.

Privacy groups have been less receptive; the BBC quotes Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, who says the measure is “more like ransomware.”

Article Topics

age verification | Apple | children | Declared Age Range | device-based age verification | Yoti