FB pixel

Apple makes age filters default for UK iPhone users, requires age check to change

Age assurance possible by credit card, Apple account, ID scan, depending on region
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Apple makes age filters default for UK iPhone users, requires age check to change
 

Apple is introducing age checks for iPhone and iPad users in the UK, with plans for an EU rollout to follow.

The BBC confirms that once UK users accept the latest iOS 26.4 software update, they will be asked to verify their age to access age-restricted features and services. Once they perform an age check, their account will be configured to enable age-appropriate services.

If they choose not to, web content filters will be turned on automatically.

Apple’s support documentation on the change says that, “depending on your country or region, different options might be available to confirm that you’re an adult.” Potential options include using a credit card to verify age, using existing Apple account information, or uploading an identity document for age verification.

“Your credit card or ID document aren’t stored unless you choose to save them for other purposes, such as adding a payment method to your account.”

For backup, Digital ID in Apple Wallet created using a U.S. passport can be used to confirm age eligibility.

In comments sent to Biometric Update, Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti, says Apple taking steps to strengthen age protections in the UK market “sends a clear positive message about the importance of effective age assurance across the industry.” But he cautions against relying solely on device-level signals.

“It’s important to understand that younger children using their parents phones and tablets, may stumble across (or actively look for) age inappropriate content and gain access,” Tombs says.  “Businesses relying on a device level age signal without doing a highly effective age check at the point of access to their content will not know whether children are accessing inappropriate age content.”

“UK regulated businesses relying on a combination of an Apple device age signal and highly effective age checks at the point of access can be confident they comply with regulations requiring highly effective age checks.”

UK regulator Ofcom has also lauded the change by Apple.

Privacy groups have been less receptive; the BBC quotes Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, who says the measure is “more like ransomware.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Facial age estimation adoption puts pressure on ecosystem

As an area of technology that is being implemented even as legal mandates are taking force and the criteria for…

 

EU’s tech sovereignty plan may include an independent biometric evaluation platform

The EU should establish its own biometric evaluation and testing platform to support European authorities, regulations, and businesses, and to…

 

Unico warns AI-enabled sophisticated fraud attacks could spike 550% in 2026

Most observers of digital fraud would grant the likelihood that sophisticated fraud attacks will increase this year, the question is:…

 

AI agent identity and next‑gen enterprise authentication prominent at RSAC 2026

Passwordless authentication for humans and non-human identities is emerging as a key theme of RSA Conference 2026, with vendors rolling…

 

Fime lab can now test against new EMVCo biometric card specification

Fime’s laboratory for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region has received EMVCo recognition for the evaluation of fingerprint…

 

ID-Pal adds injection attack detection to counter advancements in AI fraud

Identity verification and fraud prevention platform ID-Pal has added injection attack detection (IAD) to its liveness testing capabilities, enabling it…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events