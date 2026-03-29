Apple’s age verification move is bigger than it looks

By Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President Identity Verification Solutions, Regula

Apple has introduced age checks for iCloud users in the UK. On the surface, it’s a simple requirement: confirm you’re over 18 to access certain services. But this move is happening in response to growing regulatory pressure, particularly under the UK’s Online Safety framework, where services are expected to enforce age restrictions more strictly. Instead of leaving this to individual apps, Apple is moving age verification to the account level — effectively turning it into a shared attribute across services. This reduces friction for users and helps platforms meet compliance expectations faster. At the same time, it shifts responsibility and raises new questions about how age is determined, audited, and enforced across an ecosystem.

What is changing

Previously, age verification was handled separately by each service. A user would visit a website or app, and that service would request proof of age as part of its own flow. The verification would be performed within that environment, typically as a one-time check, and the result would remain local. Each platform made its own decision, based on its own verification process, without sharing or relying on the outcomes of others.

Apple is now centralizing this step at the account level. Age is determined once within the iCloud account, and “certain services” — as Apple describes it — can rely on that result instead of performing their own verification each time.

This can work well – if the original check is reliable. But if something goes wrong at the beginning, the mistake spreads everywhere.

Why this becomes a risk

Verifying age isn’t the hard part anymore. What’s more important now is understanding how that age was determined — whether it’s backed by a real document, self-declared, or verified once and then reused.

Most users — and most services — only see the final verdict, like “over 18,” without visibility into how that decision was made or what it’s based on. That’s where the risk begins. As age is reused rather than reverified, more systems depend on a single source, and trust becomes centralized.

The dynamic is simple: accurate source data supports the system. Inaccurate data scales across all dependent services, amplifying the error at scale.

This is not only about age

Age is just one example. The same principle applies to identity, access, and permissions — the same information is increasingly used across different services instead of being verified each time. This makes everything faster and more convenient.

More and more, systems will rely on shared identity signals rather than repeating checks. But this shift comes with a trade-off.

In lower-risk scenarios, reuse works well. But in higher-risk transactions — financial services, regulated industries, or access to sensitive systems — relying on a third-party assertion may not be sufficient on its own. Many regulations still require organizations to perform their own verification or be able to demonstrate how a decision was made.

And importantly, the liability doesn’t disappear. Even if the signal comes from a platform like Apple, the responsibility for the final decision still sits with the business using it.

Which means that if you can’t trace where the data came from and how it was verified, the result is just an assumption.

Bottom line

Apple’s update is not just about age checks. It shows a larger shift:

platforms issue identity signals

services are starting to rely on shared signals

trust depends on how those identity signals are created.

And that introduces systemic risk: if a single, non-transparent source defines the verdict, its errors propagate across all relying systems.

About the author

Henry Patishman is Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

Article Topics

age verification | app store age verification | Apple | Declared Age Range | Regula | UK age verification